Heidi Klum Perfects Casual Summer Dressing in Breezy White Top, Asymmetrical Skirt and Black Slides at the Beach

Heidi Klum slipped on a chic pair of slides for an afternoon at the beach in California yesterday.

The “Making the Cut” host wore a simple white top and denim skirt for a stroll in the sand. The set is a lesson in versatile summer dressing — after all, what’s more classic than a white shirt and denim? Klum paired the look with black aviator sunglasses for stylish sun protection.

Klum completed her look with a sharp pair of black slides. The leather pair features quilted straps, a look that has risen in popularity thanks to styles by Gucci and Bottega Veneta. Klum us accustomed to the style, having previously worn a strawberry-print pair by Gucci to paint earlier this season.

Slides are the new go-to sandals for the celebrity set, coinciding with a rise in athleisure outfits and retro-inspired footwear. Brands like Adidas, Freedom Moses and Balenciaga have given the comfortable style a maximalist makeover with details like logos, PVC and puffy leather. You’ll spot the shoe on the likes of Ashley Graham, Kristin Cavallari and Dua Lipa, typically while they’re running errands or leaving a workout.

Klum has had a busy year; she’s recently returned as a judge for the latest series of NBC talent show “America’s Got Talent.” The model also announced the renewal of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut,” which she co-hosts alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn. The competition series profiles rising designers and adds their winning designs to shop live every week on Amazon. Additionally, she’s served as the host and executive producer of “Germany’s Next Top Model” since 2006, and just wrapped the show’s 16th season last month.

Prior to her TV stardom, Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy. She was notably the first German model to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 1999. The model has also founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear and perfumes, and even designed a fashion line for German grocery store Lidl. In her shoe rotation, Klum prefers variety, having been seen in styles from Birkenstock “ugly” sandals to Christian Louboutin stilettos.

