Heidi Klum Makes a T-Shirt & Skinny Jeans Look Fancy With Shiny Pointed Toe Booties

By Robyn Merrett
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
Heidi Klum’s Red Carpet Style
Heidi Klum just gave a timeless look the perfect upgrade.

On Sunday, Klum stepped out in Pasadena, Calif., wearing a t-shirt from Dolce & Gabbana that paid tribute to her fashion background as it had the phrase “90’s Supermodel” plastered across the front. The t-shirt also offered a relaxed fit and featured wide sleeves.

Klum teamed the cozy top with a pair of black skinny jeans. The slim-fitting denim featured distressed detailing at the knee and were complete with a clean hem. The pants gave the look a slight grunge flair. Klum then accessorized with a black handbag also from Dolce & Gabbana. The top handle purse featured gold detailing and a woven polyester strap. The model also wore chunky hoop earrings and oversized sunglasses.

heidi klum, white t-shirt, black jeans, black booties
Heidi Klum in Pasadena, Calif. on March 28.
CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
heidi klum, black booties, patent leather boots
A closer view of Heidi Klum’s booties.
CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

As for footwear, Klum elevated the classic combo with a pair of shiny black booties. The shoes were of patent leather construction and featured a pointed toe. The boots were finalized with a stiletto heel. Klum’s decision to pair the boots with the t-shirt and jeans gave the look a polished touch with just one step. The styling hack is ideal when you want to go from dressing for day to night — but don’t want to change your outfit entirely. The look can be turned casual with a pair of sneakers or flats.

Klum is certainly a pro when it comes to adding a bold touch to otherwise casual ensembles. he often plays around with textures, she mixes patterns and prints and doesn’t shy away from cut outs. When it comes to brands a few of her staples include: Christian Louboutin, Moschino, MSGM, Crocs and Birkenstocks.

Try styling booties with a t-shirt and jeans for your next outing with these picks below.

Schutz, Anaiya Lace Up High Heel Bootie, black booties
CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Schutz Anaiya Lace Up High Heel Bootie, $188

Vagabond Shoemakers, Mya Pointy Toe Booties, Black Booties
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Vagabond Shoemakers Mya Pointy Toe Booties, $70 (was $175)

Jeffrey Campbell, Ziren-2 Bootie, Black Booties
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Ziren-2 Bootie, $112 (was $225)

