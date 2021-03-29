Heidi Klum Makes a T-Shirt & Skinny Jeans Look Fancy With Shiny Pointed Toe Booties

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum just gave a timeless look the perfect upgrade.

On Sunday, Klum stepped out in Pasadena, Calif., wearing a t-shirt from Dolce & Gabbana that paid tribute to her fashion background as it had the phrase “90’s Supermodel” plastered across the front. The t-shirt also offered a relaxed fit and featured wide sleeves.

Klum teamed the cozy top with a pair of black skinny jeans. The slim-fitting denim featured distressed detailing at the knee and were complete with a clean hem. The pants gave the look a slight grunge flair. Klum then accessorized with a black handbag also from Dolce & Gabbana. The top handle purse featured gold detailing and a woven polyester strap. The model also wore chunky hoop earrings and oversized sunglasses.

Heidi Klum in Pasadena, Calif. on March 28. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer view of Heidi Klum’s booties. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

As for footwear, Klum elevated the classic combo with a pair of shiny black booties. The shoes were of patent leather construction and featured a pointed toe. The boots were finalized with a stiletto heel. Klum’s decision to pair the boots with the t-shirt and jeans gave the look a polished touch with just one step. The styling hack is ideal when you want to go from dressing for day to night — but don’t want to change your outfit entirely. The look can be turned casual with a pair of sneakers or flats.

Klum is certainly a pro when it comes to adding a bold touch to otherwise casual ensembles. he often plays around with textures, she mixes patterns and prints and doesn’t shy away from cut outs. When it comes to brands a few of her staples include: Christian Louboutin, Moschino, MSGM, Crocs and Birkenstocks.

Try styling booties with a t-shirt and jeans for your next outing with these picks below.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Schutz Anaiya Lace Up High Heel Bootie, $188

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Vagabond Shoemakers Mya Pointy Toe Booties, $70 (was $175)

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Ziren-2 Bootie, $112 (was $225)

