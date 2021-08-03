Heidi Klum Is Pure Boho in Gold Thong Sandals and a Lacey High-Low Dress in Italy

Heidi Klum looked radiant during a visit to Italy. The “Making the Cut” host posted a photo set of her smiling in front of a postcard stand and meeting a fan. For the outfit, Klum wore a flouncy high-low dress made of neutral-colored lace that featured a tiered-color design. The dress features spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that has a row of buttons. The jewelry and accessories for the look were simple and elegant — a red necklace with a silver charm, a few layered gold necklaces and a brown MCM bag.

As it pertains to shoes, Klum wore a pair of gold thong sandals that feature a strap between the toe to offer security and comfort. The sandals also feature a flat sole that has a neutral color and design.

Flat thong sandals are also synonymous with summer. They’re a breezy option that allows your feet to breathe while also giving them a stylish pick-me-up. This silhouette comes in many different styles, colors and designs that mesh well with summer wardrobes.

Klum’s style, both on and off camera, has an emphasis on beauty, glamour and comfort. She can be seen on Instagram wearing bouffant, elegant gowns from brands like Elie Saab and Valentino. When she’s not dressed-to-the-nines, she’s typically spotted wearing patterned sweaters, oversized suiting and sequined cocktail dresses. When it comes to her footwear, she prefers a high heel of sorts in the form of pumps or sandals. Heeled boots are always in her constant repertoire.

The “Germany’s Next Top Model” host is one of the biggest in the fashion industry. She’s modeled and had ad campaigns for brands like Jordache and Liz Claiborne. She was also a co-host on the beloved fashion design competition show, “Project Runway,” from 2004-2017, alongside Tim Gunn. Klum was also a Victoria’s Secret Angel for 11 years.

Slip on a pair of simple sandals for a relaxed summer vibe inspired by Heidi Klum.

To Buy: Gigi Patent Leather sandals,$29.99.

To Buy: Kate Spade Piazza sandals, $95.99.

To Buy: Michael Kors Fanning sandals, $44.93.

