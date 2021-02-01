Heidi Klum Makes Her Brown Teddy Coat Pop with Animal Print Pants & Matching Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum just provided a styling lesson on how to double up on bold animal prints — the right way.

On Sunday, Klum — who doesn’t shy away from bold fashion statements — shared a sweet Instagram video of herself and her husband Tom Kaulitz kissing on a bridge with their dogs. For the romantic outing, Klum stayed warm in a cozy brown teddy coat.

Klum enhanced the outerwear piece with a pair of leopard print pants. The model then completed the look with matching platform boots. The lace-up shoes feature black paneling at the top and a thick black outsole. Klum’s double animal print moment works due to the pants and shoes being of a similar hue. The patterns are also balanced out by the brown coat, making the look appear to be more of a neutral ensemble.

This wouldn’t be the first time Klum has played around with prints. Back in November, Klum showcased a look from the set of “Germany’s Next Top Model,” which included a mix of two different animal prints. The show’s host styled a black and white zebra-stripe sweater with tiger print trousers. Like Sunday’s look, Klum made sure the prints were in the same color family. However, this time she opted for a bold yellow pointed toe heel, giving the outfit a vibrant flare.

When it comes to her work style, Klum is always making a statement. In addition to frequently sporting animal print, she also has fun with patterns and textures. One of her most standout on-set outfits came on Dec. 4 when Klum shared a photo of herself wearing a head-to-toe MSGM. The model opted for the brand’s Swirly Heart Intarsia Sweater, which is on sale for $291 at Farfetch.com and MSGM’s Venus Flytrap Midi Skirt that comes with a $203 price tag at Neimanmarcus.com. On her feet, Klum sported the label’s knee-length pointed-toe boots. The boots, which are leather in construction and feature a buckle detail at the foot, are available for $567 at Farfetch.com.

Add animal print boots into your footwear rotation with these picks below.

