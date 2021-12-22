Heidi Klum Shows Her Animal Instinct in 3D Teddy Bear Coat, Leopard-Print Leggings & Combat Boots With Tom Kaulitz

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Heidi Klum is one with nature in her latest look.

The “America’s Got Talent” host posted a photo on Instagram today that showed her donning a rather relaxed vibe while she was spending some time her husband, Tom Kaulitz. For the ensemble, Klum wore a comforting bubble coat that featured little multi-colored teddy bears stitched all over. She paired that jacket with a pair of white leopard-print leggings and a black slinky scarf.

For shoes, Klum slipped on a pair of black chunky combat boots that were perfect for battling the harsh cold weather.

Klum is a world-renowned model who has a distinct fashion sense that focuses on clothing that’s chic yet very refined and classic. When she graces red carpets, we see her wearing beautifully crafted separates and billowing gowns. Klum’s street style is also a key player within her sartorial repertoire and it is here that we see her wearing slinky tops, flowy cardigans, slouchy denim and intricate outerwear. And for shoes, she gravitates toward pumps, sandals and boots.

The “Making the Cut” host and judge has starred in campaigns for labels like INC, Liz Claiborne, Marc Jacobs and Victoria’s Secret. Klum was also an Angel for the Victoria’s Secret brand and hosted the fashion shows in 2002, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009.

Flip through the gallery to see Heidi Klum’s best red carpet style.

Put on a pair of combat boots and add a rugged touch to your outfits.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Mia Chasidy Combat Boot, $59.99

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Erin boots, $28 (was $40).

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Rainier boots, $150.