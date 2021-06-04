Heidi Klum Gets Crafty in a Sailor Moon Tee, Matching Anime Sweats & Berry-Coated Designer Slides

Heidi Klum put a pop-culture twist on her colorful off-duty style for an afternoon of painting.
To celebrate the Thursday release of anime “Sailor Moon Eternal” on Netflix and unleash her artistic side, the “Making the Cut” host wore a black tank top and sweatpants featuring vibrant prints of the cartoon’s cast. The outfit also included a printed purple and white baseball cap and bejeweled rings. Klum completed the ensemble with a multicolored manicure and pedicure, which has spread on social media as a summer beauty trend to watch.
For a summertime twist, Klum completed her look in strawberry-printed Gucci slide sandals. The rubber pair features a whimsical strawberry print, as seen in the brand’s spring 2019 collection. Though Klum’s slides are no longer available, a similar floral pair retails for $360 on Gucci.com.
Slides are the new go-to sandals for the celebrity set, coinciding with the rise in athleisure outfits and retro-inspired footwear. Brands like Adidas, Freedom Moses and Balenciaga have given the comfortable rubber style a maximalist makeover with details like logos, PVC and puffy leather to make a statement. You’ll spot the shoe on the likes of Ashley Graham, Kristin Cavallari and Dua Lipa, typically while off-duty or leaving a workout.
Prior to her TV stardom, Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, “Sports Illustrated” and Givenchy. She was notably the first German model to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 1999. The model has also founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, and perfumes. In her shoe rotation, Klum prefers variety, having been seen in styles from Birkenstock “ugly” sandals to Christian Louboutin stilettos.
Add multicolored slides to your summer shoe wardrobe, inspired by Heidi Klum.
To Buy: Adidas Adilette Slides, $45.
To Buy: Jessica Simpson Saycie Slides, $49.
To Buy: Nike Victori One Slides, $35.
