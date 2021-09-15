Heidi Klum Channels the ’80s in an Animal Print, Shoulder Pad Dress & Fishnet Tights

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Heidi Klum sparkled on the “America’s Got Talent” red carpet.

The former supermodel and judge of the television show attended the series’ finals in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. For the show, Klum sparkled in a glittery mini dress with long sleeves; the silver and black dress featured zebra print, shoulder pads fringe detailing and minor sheer cutouts in the sleeves. Klum added large drop diamond earrings to her look and twisted her blonde hair into a loose side braid.

Heidi Klum on the red carpet. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Klum wore black pointed pumps for her footwear choice, also adding fishnet tights for an edge. Her heels featured a suede material on the upper as well as a red bottom and red stiletto heels hitting about four inches in height.

A closer look at Kulm’s shoes. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Both on and off camera, Klum’s style has an emphasis on both glamour and edginess. The model opts for elegant gowns from brands like Elie Saab and Valentino when on the red carpet. When she’s not dressed up for work-related events, she’s typically spotted wearing patterned sweaters, vintage-inspired clothing, oversized suiting and flowy summer dresses. Her essential footwear style consists of high heels in the form of boots, pumps, and sandals.

From being a former Victoria’s Secret Angel to co-hosting “Project Runway” with Tim Gunn, Klum has had a long and very successful career in the fashion industry. The German-American model has worked with brands like Sports Illustrated and Jordache and has also founded her own swimwear and intimates collection. Her footwear collection includes edgy combat boots, embellished sandals and Christian Louboutin shoes.

