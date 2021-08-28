Heidi Klum Wears a Toned-Down Look With a Pair of Red Patent Leather Pumps While Visiting Italy

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Heidi Klum proves that she can be edgy and fashion-forward whenever and wherever.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge posted a photo of herself on Instagram, while she visits Italy. Klum also had a dress fitting with Dolce and Gabbana while in Italy. Outfit-wise, Klum sported a loose blue top and a black skirt. She accessorized the look with a colorful and glitzy handbag.

For footwear, Klum wore a pair of sleek, sharp red patent leather slingbacks that featured a touch of glimmer on the front of the shoes. The shoes were pointed-toe as well.

Klum’s style, both on and off camera, has an emphasis on beauty, glamour and comfort. She can be seen on Instagram wearing bouffant, elegant gowns from brands like Elie Saab and Valentino. When she’s not dressed-to-the-nines, she’s typically spotted wearing patterned sweaters, oversized suiting and sequined cocktail dresses. When it comes to her footwear, she prefers a high heel of sorts in the form of pumps or sandals. Heeled boots are always in her constant repertoire.

The “Germany’s Next Top Model” host is one of the biggest in the fashion industry. She’s modeled and had ad campaigns for brands like Jordache and Liz Claiborne. She was also a co-host on the beloved fashion design competition show “Project Runway” from 2004-2017, alongside Tim Gunn. Klum was also a Victoria’s Secret Angel for 11 years.

Slide on a pair of red slingbacks and elevate the rest of your summer outfits with an edgy twist inspired by Heidi Klum.

CREDIT: ALDO

To Buy: Aldo Isabela Sling Back High Heel, $90.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Manolo Blahnik Cassinasli Satin Jewel Buckle Slingback Pumps, $945.

CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Kately 9×9 Slingback Pumps, $89.