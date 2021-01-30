Heidi Klum Models a Mind-Bending Gown Fresh Off the Paris Couture Runways

On the heels of Paris Couture Fashion Week, Heidi Klum styled several designers’ looks from this season and stepped out in a purple 3-D printed gown from Iris van Herpen yesterday while promoting “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

The television host wore one of the looks from the innovative label’s spring ’21 collection, titled “Roots of Rebirth,” which debuted on Jan. 25 during the official Fashion Week season. This gown featured a purple base layer, which peeks through on the torso, with glass organza 3-D printed accents along the halter neckline and the skirt.

This floor-length dress was part of the twenty-one look collection inspired by the natural growth of fungi spores. Like Klum’s selection, these organic patterns were replicated with intricate lace-like and glass organza detailing on each runway piece, staying true to Iris Van Herpen’s innovation and technology-driven approach to high fashion design.

Klum styled the show-stopping garment with a simple pair of nude pumps. These classic heels feature a pointed toe and towering stiletto heel.

Timeless pumps and other elevated silhouette continue to be a signature part of the media personality’s on-set uniform. The “Project Runway” alumna often reaches for a pair of “barely there” or transparent sandals to team with her statement filming ensembles. Recently, Klum wore the Gigi PVC & Steel Mules and the Necessary sandals in the red colorway from Femme Los Angeles.

When she is not on camera, the media star often selects edgy outfits paired with chunky combat boots. Recently, Klum has been spotted in styles including the Dr. Martens Sinclair boots, Sacai Leopard Boots, and the Jimmy Choo Hadley Boots.

Embrace the model's sophisticated aesthetic with similar nude pumps available below.

