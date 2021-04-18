Heidi Klum Does the Puff Sleeve Trend With a Flower Adorned Dress & This Sandal Style That Always Works 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for a new trend to try this spring, consider puff sleeves.

Heidi Klum proved the look is the “it” style of the season as she stepped out in a puff sleeve maxi dress while on the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The springy frock was adorned with red flowers atop a soft pink background. Klum decided to give the look an edgy twist by styling it with a black belt that featured a silver buckle. Revolve offers a similar accessory for $132.

Heidi Klum seen in Los Angeles on April 18. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Heidi Klum’s sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Puff sleeves have dominated the fashion industry in recent years. The style is still having a major moment this year after labels like Isabel Marant, Lanvin, Simone Rocha, Louis Vuitton and more showcased exaggerated balloon looks with dresses, tops, blazers and coats on the spring ’21 runways. The style is girly, timeless and fun for almost any occasion. Kate Upton, Amanda Gorman and Kendall Jenner are among the many other stars who are also fans of the trend.

Klum accessorized her dress with a classic camel tote bag and coordinating sunglasses.

As for footwear, Klum kept the look casual with a pair of strappy flat sandals. The shoes featured straps at the ankle and a thong strap across the center. The shoes were then finalized with a brown leather sole.

Klum’s choice of sandal are a must-have wardrobe essential. The style pairs well with dresses of almost any color, but can also be worn with slip dresses, distressed or clean denim as well as blazers.

Add black strappy sandals to your footwear rotation with these picks below.

