Heidi Klum Gets Wild for ‘Making The Cut’ in Mixed Animal Prints and Trendy Python Mules

While filming the second season of “Making the Cut,” the media personality took a walk on the wild side in mixed animal prints, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. Klum donned a paneled silk dress by Burberry covered in gold leopard and beige snake prints.

The garment included an array of details, including a coordinating tie belt and bodice pockets, paired with matching snake-print pants. At one point, Klum layered her look with Norma Kamali’s iconic Sleeping Bag coat in a punchy leopard print. Together, the patterns created a monochrome effect that made the ensemble streamlined and chic.

Aside from two silver rings and beaded bracelets, Klum’s look was completed with Femme LA’s patent Gianni python-print mules. Her pair was an edgy take on the sandal with pointed-toe soles and 4.5-inch heels. The shoes’ reptilian print created a longer silhouette while coordinating smoothly with Klum’s outfit. Similar styles have been trending this summer, due to their ’90s roots and ease to slip on and off; Femme has led the charge, with its shoes worn by stars like Ciara, Hailey Baldwin and Emily Ratajkowski. Klum’s mules retail for $189 on Femme.La.

Femme LA’s Gianni patent mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme

Klum has had a busy summer since returning as a co-host with her former “Project Runway” co-star Time Gunn for the second season of “Making The Cut,” which is now airing on Amazon Prime. The competition series profiles rising designers and adds their winning designs to shop live every week on Amazon. Additionally, she’s served as the host and executive producer of “Germany’s Next Top Model” since 2006.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge‘s summer shoe rotation often features chic, comfortable, and utterly bohemian sandals. Klum has been spotted in styles that include thong straps, shells, and even strawberry prints from brands like Gucci and Birkenstock. However, Klum’s fashion background extends far beyond wearing stylish shoes; the star began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes, and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

