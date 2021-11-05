Heidi Klum Goes Monochromatic in Neon Orange Jumpsuit & Spiky Pumps for ‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Heidi Klum was photographed wearing a vibrant look while filming scenes for the new season of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” in Athens, Greece, on Friday.

Undoubtably turning heads in the Greek capital, the 48-year-old reality show host donned a bold neon orange shirt featuring a classic collar and chest pockets with matching wide-leg, high-waisted trousers. Opting to keep things monochromatic, Klum teamed the colorful ensemble with a pair of tangerine-hued pumps covered in spiky studs.

Heidi Klum snapped on set of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” wearing a neon orange shirt and wide-leg trousers with orange pumps. CREDIT: Splash

The peachy high heels are Christian Louboutin’s Pigalle Spikes 100 pumps in matte orange leather, which are now sold out but can be found in select sizes on sites like Tradesy and eBay. The former supermodel and mother-of-four accessorized with some oversized shades to keep the sunny Athens sky out of her eyes.

While filming in Greece, Heidi Klum shows off a vibrant look complete with a pair of spike-embellished stilettos. CREDIT: Splash

A closer view of Heidi Klum’s orange high heels featuring spiked studs all over and a classic pointed toe. CREDIT: Splash

This isn’t the first time the model has debuted an orange look recently. Just a week ago, Klum shared a handful of snaps to Instagram of herself showing off some bright orange garb from the new Fendi x Skims line.

Step into orange pumps and add some vibrancy to your look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Love Burnt Orange Suede Pumps, $675; jimmychoo.com

CREDIT: Courtesy of River Island

To Buy: River Island Orange Court Heel Shoes, $111; riverisland.com

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala-S Orange Multi Pumps; $115; stevemadden.com

Flip through the gallery for more of Heidi Klum’s style.