Heidi Klum Goes Monochromatic in Neon Orange Jumpsuit & Spiky Pumps for ‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’

Heidi Klum was photographed wearing a vibrant look while filming scenes for the new season of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” in Athens, Greece, on Friday.
Undoubtably turning heads in the Greek capital, the 48-year-old reality show host donned a bold neon orange shirt featuring a classic collar and chest pockets with matching wide-leg, high-waisted trousers. Opting to keep things monochromatic, Klum teamed the colorful ensemble with a pair of tangerine-hued pumps covered in spiky studs.
The peachy high heels are Christian Louboutin’s Pigalle Spikes 100 pumps in matte orange leather, which are now sold out but can be found in select sizes on sites like Tradesy and eBay. The former supermodel and mother-of-four accessorized with some oversized shades to keep the sunny Athens sky out of her eyes.
This isn’t the first time the model has debuted an orange look recently. Just a week ago, Klum shared a handful of snaps to Instagram of herself showing off some bright orange garb from the new Fendi x Skims line.
