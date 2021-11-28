Heidi Klum Mixes Prints with Plaid Pants, Camouflage Birkin & Bold Leopard Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Heidi Klum debuted her boldest look yet in truly wild fashion.

The “Germany’s Next Top Model” host stepped out in Los Angeles, California, wearing a standout leopard-print coat with black lapels. The style was layered over a smaller leopard-print blouse, as well as high-waisted plaid trousers. Klum’s mixed patterns moment was punctuated by rounded sunglasses and gold drop earrings. However, her clashing was also amplified by her chosen handbag—an Hermes Birkin bag with olive green leather trim and a camouflage print. Combined with her outfit, Klum’s handbag created a truly eclectic ensemble.

Heidi Klum steps out in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Heidi Klum steps out in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, the “Making the Cut” host wore a pair of equally dynamic leopard-print pumps. Her style featured pointed toes, as well as slick red heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. Klum’s shoes sharply coordinated with her mixed leopard-print coat and top, as well as continuing her combination of patterns from head to toe.

Related Lady Gaga Has Punk Rock Vibes in 8-Inch Heels, Stevie Nicks T-Shirt & Ripped Jeans in NYC Jordyn Woods Uses Pops of Skin to Break Up Colorful Cutout Bodycon Dress With the Perfect Mules Lady Gaga Makes a Glam Exit in Cozy White Coat and Metallic Gold Pumps in London

Heidi Klum steps out in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Klum’s pumps. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps have become one of this year’s most popular styles, now that live events and a desire for glamorous dressing have returned. The shoe gives most looks a sharper appearance, thanks to its thin heels and triangular toes. In addition to Klum, stars like Victoria Beckham, Zendaya and Sarah Jessica Parker have worn similar pumps by Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and other top brands in recent weeks.

Heidi Klum steps out in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The “America’s Got Talent” judge‘s recent shoe lineup has included sleek boots and thong sandals from brands like Dr. Martens, Dries Van Noten and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and events circuit, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from The Attico, Femme LA and Dolce and Gabbana. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; the star began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

Add leopard shoes to your next look, inspired by Heidi Klum.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nine West Trendz pumps, $89.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Marisol pumps, $160 (was $228).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Frida mules, $18 (was $25).

Click through the gallery for more of Heidi Klum’s best red carpet looks over the years.