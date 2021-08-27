×
Heidi Klum Pays Tribute to Italian Design in the Boldest Dolce & Gabbana Look and Chunky Combat Boots

By Jannely Espinal
Heidi Klum is taking a break from her talent judging duties, bringing her shoe game instead to the front row.

With a full calendar of events, the model arrived in Venice, Italy, alongside her daughter Leni Klum today, both showcasing the ethereal designs of Dolce & Gabbana ahead of the show. Many VIP guests and celebrities are expected to attend this exclusive event — Vin Diesel, Sebastian Yatra and Kitty Spencer are among the A-listers.

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni arrive in the Lagoon of Venice ahead of the Dolce & Gabbana event.Pictured: Leni Klum,Heidi Klum Ref: SPL5249190 270821 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Venezia2020 / IPA / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Spain Rights
Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni arrive in the Lagoon of Venice.
CREDIT: Venezia2020 / IPA / SplashNews.com

As for Leni Klum, the up-and-coming model arrived in the Lagoon of Venice wearing a floral silk suit. Heidi Klum herself also looked ultramodern in a logo-embroidered patchwork shirt and denim featuring graffiti and floral designs. While the model is known for wearing sparkling sandals and elegant stilettos for red carpet events, she approached this outfit with edgy chunky platform boots from Dr. Martens contrasted by her daughter’s platform Converse sneakers.

Earlier in the day, before wandering around town, Heidi Klum gave the outfit a full patchwork appeal in matching printed heeled boots from the Italian bran as seen on her Instagram.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel completed her look with a gold ring from Attilio Codognato featuring a rare blue-green gemstone. This jewelry brand is known for its jeweled skulls, snake bracelets and intrinsic designs. Kate Moss, Elton John, and Nicole Kidman are some of the celebrities that collect Attilio Codognato’s unique gems.

Before her TV stardom, the German-American star kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to embellished sandals as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.

