Heidi Klum Pops in a Hot Pink Mini Dress and Unexpected Boots at Dundas x Revolve Party

By Hanna McNeila
Heidi Klum made a case for pink as a Christmas color at the Dundas x Revolve holiday dinner in LA yesterday.

Heidi Klum, Dundas x Revolve, knee high boots, pink dress, mini dress
Heidi Klum wearing a pink mini dress and thigh-high boots at Revolve x Dundas holiday dinner.
CREDIT: Donato Sardella

Dundas x Revolve celebrated the release of a new holiday collection, which launched on Revolve the same day. The supermodel stole the show in a little pink dress at the event. She posed for the camera wearing a mini dress in a cerise hue that featured pleated detailing that ran vertically across the dress. The sleeveless silhouette also included a high neck. Klum opted to forgo accessories for the occasion to give focus to the dress and footwear.

Heidi Klum, Dundas x Revolve, knee high boots, pink dress, mini dress
Evangelo Bousis, Heidi Klum and Peter Dundas at the Dundas x Revolve Holiday dinner.
CREDIT: Donato Sardella

On her feet, she added another glam twist to the ensemble. Klum sported a pair of thigh-high black boots with a geometric pattern. The boots were embroidered with gold detailing. The shoes also boasted a pointed toe and an elevated heel to give the star some height.

Heidi Klum, Dundas x Revolve, knee high boots, pink dress, mini dress
Detail of Heidi Klum’s boots at Dundas x Revolve holiday dinner.
CREDIT: Phillip Faraone

Upon her arrival, Klum was photographed wearing a black leather shearling coat with a white wool trim and a belt buckle at the bottom. She also carried a hardshell clutch bag and wore a white face covering.

Heidi Klum, Dundas x Revolve, knee high boots, pink dress, mini dress
Heidi Klum arriving at the Dundas x Revolve holiday dinner.
CREDIT: Phillip Faraone

This is not the first time the 48-year-old has paired a mini dress with high-rise boots. Earlier this month, she posted a photo on Instagram wearing a short comic book patterned dress which she matched with ultra-high red suede boots.

When it comes to Klum’s day-to-day style, her recent shoe lineup has included sleek boots and thong sandals from brands like Dr. Martens, Dries Van Noten and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and events circuit, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from The Attico, Femme LA and Dolce and Gabbana.  

Flip through the gallery to see Heidi Klum’s best red carpet style. 

