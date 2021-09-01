Heidi Klum Shines in Puffed-Sleeve Green Mini Dress and Icy Blue Mules for ‘America’s Got Talent’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Heidi Klum stunned on the red carpet for last night’s “America’s Got Talent” photocall.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel struck a pose in an elegant Zimmermann dress. The minidress featured a floral pattern in various hues of green, which also covered its dramatic puffed sleeves. Klum’s dress also included a keyhole torso cutout, making it both retro and sleek. The model’s look was complete with sparkling Anabela Chan rings and drop earrings.

Heidi Klum poses on the red carpet for the “America’s Got Talent” photocall. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

For footwear, Klum wore a pair of pale blue suede mules by Femme LA. The Gianni style featured wide toe straps and pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. Their minimalist style, as well as coordination with Klum’s nails and the blue accents in her dress, made for a smooth pairing that brought sleekness to her look. Her mules currently retail for $189.

Heidi Klum poses on the red carpet for the “America’s Got Talent” photocall. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

A closer look at Klum’s Femme LA mules. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme LA

Heeled mules are one of the season’s most popular styles, due to their ventilation and ease for slipping on and off. Pointed-toe styles have also been trending due to their sharp silhouette and ability to add a sleek air to any look. Klum isn’t the only star to slip the style on this summer; Vanessa Hudgens, Gigi Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have also worn pairs by Franco Sarto, Bottega Veneta and Aquazzura in recent weeks.

Heidi Klum poses on the red carpet for the “America’s Got Talent” photocall. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

Klum has had a busy summer since returning as a co-host with her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn for the second season of “Making the Cut,” which is available on Amazon Prime. The competition series profiles rising designers and adds their winning designs to shop live every week on Amazon. Additionally, she’s served as the host and executive producer of “Germany’s Next Top Model” since 2006.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge‘s summer shoe rotation often features chic, comfortable and utterly bohemian sandals. Klum has been spotted in styles that include thong straps, strawberry and snake prints from brands like Gucci, Femme LA, and Birkenstock. However, her fashion background extends far beyond wearing stylish shoes; the star began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes, and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

