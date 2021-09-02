×
Heidi Klum Gets Sleek in Crop Top and Mini Skirt Set With Towering Booties for ‘AGT’ Red Carpet

By Aaron Royce
More Stories By Aaron

America’s Got Talent – Season 16
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Heidi Klum was undeniably sharp when hitting the red carpet for last night’s “America’s Got Talent” photocall.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posed in a two-piece set by Vera Wang. The ensemble featured a gray textured crop top with an asymmetric hem, turtleneck silhouette and cutout. Her matching skirt included two front pockets and a ring of belt loops, similar to those seen in suiting. Klum completed the look with silver hoop earrings and rings by Jennifer Fisher.

Heidi Klum, Vera Wang, America's Got Talent, Jennifer Fisher, ankle boots
Heidi Klum hits the red carpet for “America’s Got Talent.”
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

For footwear, Klum wore a pair of towering black leather ankle boots, also by Wang. The pair featured heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, as well as square-shaped platforms. Klum’s choice of an ankle style created a modern look that, thanks to its neutral tones, could be worn for a variety of occasions, whether on or off the red carpet.

Heidi Klum, Vera Wang, America's Got Talent, Jennifer Fisher, ankle boots
A closer look at Klum’s ankle booties.
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Ankle booties are slowly coming back onto the fashion scene, now that fall has arrived. The style provides comfort and support without the extra material of taller boots. Aside from Klum, stars like Kate Beckinsale, Rita Ora and Anne Hathaway have been seen in different pairs of booties in recent weeks. In fact, Ora recently wore the same Wang boots as Klum last month.

Klum has had a busy summer since returning as a co-host with her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn for the second season of “Making the Cut,” which is available on Amazon Prime. The competition series profiles rising designers and adds their winning designs to shop live every week on Amazon. Additionally, she’s served as the host and executive producer of “Germany’s Next Top Model” since 2006.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge‘s summer shoe rotation often features chic, comfortable and utterly bohemian sandals. Klum has been spotted in styles that include thong straps, strawberry and snake prints from brands like Gucci, Femme LA, and Birkenstock. However, her fashion background extends far beyond wearing stylish shoes; the star began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes, and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

Add sharp ankle booties to your shoe wardrobe, inspired by Heidi Klum.

Schutz, black ankle booties
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Tennie boots, $188.

Franco Sarto, black ankle booties
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Franco Sarto Trudy boots, $50 (was $159).

Marc Fisher, black ankle booties
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Marc Fisher Alva boots, $199.

Click through the gallery for more of Heidi Klum’s best red carpet looks over the years.

