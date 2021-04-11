Heidi Klum Is As Sunny as Ever in a Yellow Floral Dress, Coordinating Tote & This Shoe Every Woman Needs in Her Closet

If you’re in search of spring inspo, look no further than Heidi Klum.

On Saturday, Klum was spotted on the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, wearing a sunny yellow floral dress. The frock offered a flowy fit and was equipped with puff sleeves.

Klum teamed the look with a large yellow tote, giving the look a beach vacation vibe. She also accessorized with hexagon-shaped sunglasses and chunky hoop earrings.

As for footwear, Klum went the classic route with a pair of nude sandal heels. The sandals, which appear to either be made of suede or velvet, featured a thick strap across the toe and a smaller strap at the ankle. Klum’s choice of footwear perfectly finalized the look, giving it a soft and dainty finish.

Heidi Klum on the set of “America’s Got Talent” on April 10. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Heidi Klum’s heels. CREDIT: MEGA

Nude heels are a must-have wardrobe essential. It’s no secret that the style is versatile as it pairs well with everything from dresses, suiting, skirts and loungewear and can be teamed with any color. Beige sandals are also timeless and can be worn on numerous occasions due to their ability to blend with an assortment of looks.

This spring, Klum has been embracing the floral trend. Late last month, the supermodel was spotted again on the set of “AGT,” wearing a floral-coated jumpsuit that featured a wide-leg.

Heidi Klum arrives on the set of ‘America’s Got Talent’ in Los Angeles, March 29. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Klum continued the vibrant theme with a pair of Barbie pink sandal heels from Christian Louboutin that featured patent leather straps. Set atop a 4-inch lift, the design also includes a red lining — a signature look for the label. The heel, titled the Jonatina sandal, retails for $795 at MyTheresa.com.

