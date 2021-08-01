Heidi Klum Sparkles in Flowing Silver Gown and Crystal Sandals at UNICEF Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum brought glamour to the purple carpet at the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF gala in Capri, Italy last night.

For the occasion, the model twirled in statement-making silver gown from Elie Saab’s Fall 2020 collection, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. The one-shouldered couture dress featured sharp all-over pleating, as well as a belted silhouette, bold ruffled shoulder accent, and thigh-high slit. Klum paired the dazzling garment with simple diamond stud earrings.

Heidi Klum attends the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef gala at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 31, 2021 in Capri, Italy. CREDIT: Courtesy of LuisaViaRoma

For footwear, Klum paired her look with a pair of embellished Aquazzura sandals. The now sold-out Very Vera style featured a nude suede base and stiletto heels. The shoes enhanced her gown’s sparkle — with thin slingback, ankle, and toe straps covered in crystals. The look was similar to pairs that have been popular on and off the red carpet this summer.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef gala at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 31, 2021 in Capri, Italy. CREDIT: Courtesy of LuisaViaRoma

A closer look at Klum’s sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of LuisaViaRoma

Aside from husband Tom Kaulitz, Klum also shared a sweet mother-daughter moment at the gala with her daughter, Leni. The 17-year-old model’s ensemble featured a gold Versace dress, complete with clear-heeled sandals. Both stars complemented each other with their silver and gold looks.

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum attend the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef gala at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 31, 2021 in Capri, Italy. CREDIT: Courtesy of LuisaViaRoma

Klum has had a busy summer since returning as a co-host with her former “Project Runway” co-star Time Gunn for the second season of “Making The Cut,” which is now airing on Amazon Prime. The competition series profiles rising designers and adds their winning designs to shop live every week on Amazon. Additionally, she’s served as the host and executive producer of “Germany’s Next Top Model” since 2006.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge‘s shoe rotation often features comfortable and bohemian sandals. Klum has been spotted in styles that include thong straps, shells, and even strawberry prints from brands like Gucci and Birkenstock — plus sleek snake-print mules by Femme LA. However, Klum’s fashion background extends beyond wearing stylish shoes; the star began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes, and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

