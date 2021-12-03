Heidi Klum Kills it in Comic Strip Mini Dress Dress & Red-Hot High Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Heidi Klum made a case for cartoons as a high-fashion pattern in her latest Instagram post.

The television host posed for the camera today in a very vibrant ensemble. She sported a one-shoulder strapped mini dress with a draping detail on one side. The dress featured a colorful comic book pattern filled with purple, blue, yellow and peach hues. For footwear, she fashioned a pair of sock boots. The red of her stylish shoes brought out the color in her dress. The thigh-high fitted footwear featured a suede material as well as a pointed toe.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge is a pro at patterns. Last week, she was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a standout leopard print coat which she layered over a smaller leopard print blouse, matching pumps and high-waisted plaid trousers. Her pattern clashing look was amplified by an olive green camo Birkin bag.

Heidi Klum steps out in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Her recent shoe lineup has included sleek boots and thong sandals from brands like Dr. Martens, Dries Van Noten and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and events circuit, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from The Attico, Femme LA and Dolce and Gabbana.

Klum is one of the biggest stars in the fashion industry. She’s modeled and had ad campaigns for brands like Jordache and Liz Claiborne. She was also a co-host on the beloved fashion design competition show “Project Runway” from 2004-2017, alongside Tim Gunn. The model teamed up with Gunn again to create Amazon Prime Video’s fashion design competition show “Making The Cut.”

