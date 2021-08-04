Heidi Klum Shows Her Wild Side in Giraffe Prints and Pointy Mules for ‘Making the Cut’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an Heidi Klum took a walk on the wild side — with a chic finish — for “Making the Cut.”

While filming the second season of the Amazon design competition show, the model went mod in a Valentino outfit. The look featured an oversized black and cream giraffe print across a jacket, wide-leg trousers, and turtleneck top. The top featured a chic scarf attachment that flowed over Klum’s shoulder, adding instant ’70s flair — along with the oversized print, a signature of the decade’s mod style — to the look. Her outfit was complete with a pair of small gold chain-link hoop earrings and a black and gold ring.

For footwear, Klum slipped on a pair of white leather mules by Christian Louboutin. The now sold-out Quart 80 style featured a sharp pointed-toe silhouette, as well as 3-inch heels and a faint lizard embossment. The pattern smoothly mixed animal textures with her giraffe-print outfit.

Animal prints have exploded as the newest way to add a wild edge to any ensemble. Leopard, snake, and tiger prints have been spotted on a range of pieces from jackets to crop tops, as seen on stars like Kate Beckinsale, , and this season. Monochrome styling is another popular trend this summer, creating a streamlined look from wearing pieces in the same color or pattern. Klum herself is no stranger to either trend, having worn a mixed snake- and tiger-print jacket and pants by Burberry for last week’s “Making the Cut” episode.

Klum has had a busy summer since returning as a co-host with her former “Project Runway” co-star Time Gunn for the second season of “Making The Cut,” which is now airing on Amazon Prime. The competition series profiles rising designers and adds their winning designs to shop live every week on Amazon. Additionally, she’s served as the host and executive producer of “Germany’s Next Top Model” since 2006.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge‘s summer shoe rotation often features chic, comfortable, and utterly bohemian sandals. Klum has been spotted in styles that include thong straps, strawberry and snake prints from brands like Gucci, Femme LA, and Birkenstock. However, her fashion background extends far beyond wearing stylish shoes; the star began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes, and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

Add a chic edge to your summer looks with white mules, inspired by Heidi Klum.

To Buy: Nine West Angle mules, $70 (was $79).

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Hadriena mules, $65 ($99).

To Buy: Malone Souliers Missy mules, $282 (was $625).

