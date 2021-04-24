Heidi Klum Makes a Statement in Sheer Checker-Print Outfit and White Pumps for ‘AGT’

Heidi Klum made a statement in an eye-catching look for the last day of auditions for “America’s Got Talent” on Friday.

The model wore a coordinating black and white diamond-printed outfit, including a sheer button-down blouse with long-sleeves. She teamed it with a matching pencil skirt in a midi length. She layered a multi-colored floral print bralette underneath the blouse for extra coverage and added sartorial intrigue. The “Project Runway” alumna accessorized the tailored attire with a pair of statement white dangling earrings, which she color-coordinated with her shoes.

Heidi Klum filming AGT in Pasadena, Calif. on April 23, 2021. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

For footwear, Klum completed the ensemble with a pair of classic white pointed-toe pumps. The Gianvito Rossi 85 pumps offer an aesthetically comparable, timeless look. These heels feature a full leather construction with a pointed toe and a nearly 3.5-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $695 and are available for purchase on 24S.com.

Here’s a closer look at Heidi Klum’s white pumps. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

White heels have become one of the buzziest and most versatile spring ’21 shoe trends. With lockdown restrictions easing up, this elevated shoe style has made a resurgence in time for the warmer months and likely is already a staple in your closet. Cardi B and Rihanna continuously share their affinity for this footwear hue, styling them with casual denim and elevate dinner ensembles.

Klum has proven her allegiance to this classic shoe style for some time now. On March 31, the television host styled a pair of iconic Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps in the white colorway and teamed with a white cropped tank top and high-waisted black trousers for another filming day on the “AGT” set.

Heidi Klum arrives on set for a taping of “America’s Got Talent,” Los Angeles, March 31. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Some of the former model’s other camera-ready footwear favorites include pumps from designers such as Casadei, Jimmy Choo and Femme L.A.

Embrace this glowing spring shoe trend with similarly sharp silhouettes available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Michael Kors Pointed Toe Pumps, $180.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Calvin Klein Gayle Pumps, $99.

