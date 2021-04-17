×
Heidi Klum Elevates Her Everyday Look With The Coolest Leather Pants on “AGT” Set

By Elisa Lewittes
Heidi Klum found the coolest way to elevate her casual Friday attire with her cool biker-chic look while on set to film an episode of “America’s Got Talent.”

The judge of the competition show styled a simple white T-shirt with a pair of black leather jeans featuring a garter cutout detail and ample buckled accents throughout, including along the sides of the legs and around the ankles. Although the exact pants have not yet been identified, the Y Project Cut Out Transformer pants also feature a front garter-inspired detail to offer a similar edgy aesthetic. They retail for $1,862 and are available in limited sizes for purchase on Luisaviaroma.com.

To accessorize the edgy ensemble, Klum chose the $2,556 Dolce & Gabbana Sicily 62 handbag in the black colorway and a pair of gold-tinted aviator sunglasses.

heidi klum, agt, black leather pants, buckle pants, leather jeans, la
Heidi Klum arrives at “America’s Got Talent” taping on April 16, 2021.
CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, the “Project Runway” alumna completed the look with a pair of sleek black pumps. Her shoes appear to have a smooth leather construction with a pointed toe and a tall stiletto heel.

heidi klum, agt, black leather pants, buckle pants, leather jeans, la
Here’s a closer look at Heidi Klum’s pumps.
CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Leather pants styled with black stiletto shoes have become a signature pairing in 2021. Trendsetting celebrities continue to prove their versatility and pair well with various types of footwear. Like Klum, Kourtney Kardashian also teamed her cut-out leather pants with a towering pointy-toe shoe in a black colorway.

Klum has long embraced the early 2000s grunge-inspired trend. To complete this signature edgy look, she is frequently spotted in chunky boots or sharply-pointed heeled booties — both in black colorways.

heidi klum, white t-shirt, black jeans, black booties
Heidi Klum in Pasadena, Calif. on March 28.
CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

On March 28, the model wore a Dolce & Gabbana graphic white tee, ripped black jeans and a pair of pointed-toe black booties. This outfit offers a similar and more subdued aesthetic to her look this past Friday.

Embrace the media personality’s sharp stiletto look with similar pumps available below.

black pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Lou Pumps, $98.

black pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pumps, $130.

classic black pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Haneh Pumps, $60.

