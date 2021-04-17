Heidi Klum Elevates Her Everyday Look With The Coolest Leather Pants on “AGT” Set

Heidi Klum found the coolest way to elevate her casual Friday attire with her cool biker-chic look while on set to film an episode of “America’s Got Talent.”
The judge of the competition show styled a simple white T-shirt with a pair of black leather jeans featuring a garter cutout detail and ample buckled accents throughout, including along the sides of the legs and around the ankles. Although the exact pants have not yet been identified, the Y Project Cut Out Transformer pants also feature a front garter-inspired detail to offer a similar edgy aesthetic. They retail for $1,862 and are available in limited sizes for purchase on Luisaviaroma.com.
To accessorize the edgy ensemble, Klum chose the $2,556 Dolce & Gabbana Sicily 62 handbag in the black colorway and a pair of gold-tinted aviator sunglasses.
For footwear, the “Project Runway” alumna completed the look with a pair of sleek black pumps. Her shoes appear to have a smooth leather construction with a pointed toe and a tall stiletto heel.
Leather pants styled with black stiletto shoes have become a signature pairing in 2021. Trendsetting celebrities continue to prove their versatility and pair well with various types of footwear. Like Klum, Kourtney Kardashian also teamed her cut-out leather pants with a towering pointy-toe shoe in a black colorway.
Klum has long embraced the early 2000s grunge-inspired trend. To complete this signature edgy look, she is frequently spotted in chunky boots or sharply-pointed heeled booties — both in black colorways.
On March 28, the model wore a Dolce & Gabbana graphic white tee, ripped black jeans and a pair of pointed-toe black booties. This outfit offers a similar and more subdued aesthetic to her look this past Friday.
Embrace the media personality’s sharp stiletto look with similar pumps available below.
To Buy: Schutz Lou Pumps, $98.
To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pumps, $130.
To Buy: Jessica Simpson Haneh Pumps, $60.
