Heidi Klum Embraces The Canadian Tuxedo In Tom Ford & Unexpected Pumps For An ‘AGT’ Press Day

Heidi Klum paid homage to the early aughts and styled a head-to-toe denim ensemble for an “America’s Got Talent” Press Day interview on Friday.

The television personality wore a long sleeve, button-down denim shirt in a medium wash and teamed it with a pair of $3,250 Tom Ford Wide Leg Denim Pants with Leather Details. These pants feature an on-trend patchwork construction and are crafted using 23 different denim pieces in 4 unique washes. They also include a double-pleated front, a side pocket and a woven shoelace-inspired belt. She appeared to forgo accessories with this outfit and instead let the hardware on her shoes step in for jewelry.

For footwear, Klum completed the look with a pair of Tom Ford Denim Padlock Stiletto Pumps. These heels feature a medium wash denim upper construction and a matching, adjustable ankle strap with a lock and key charm detailing, a pointed toe and a 4.3-inch metallic gold skinny heel. They retail for $1,190 and are exclusively available for purchase on bergdorfgoodman.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Tom Ford Denim Padlock pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

With the early 2000s-era style revival, the “Project Runway” alumna further confirms that double-denim ensembles are back on-trend. On May 14, Hailey Baldwin was also spotted in a monochrome denim look and styled a Candian Tuxedo for a Levi’s 501 Originals campaign in celebration of the brand’s 501 Day. Other celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk and Lizzo also have embraced this buzzy laidback uniform.

Heidi Klum arrives at “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif., April 24. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

Klum is known for her elevated on-set attire and tall shoe choices. She frequently styles her camera-ready looks with other pairs of sleek pumps, from labels including Casadei, Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Femme L.A.

