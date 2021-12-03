Heather Graham Shines in Sequined Color-Block Mini Dress & Gold Heels at ‘The Last Son’ Premiere

Heather Graham in Alice + Olivia dress at the premiere for "The Last Son" in New York City on Dec. 2, 2021.

Heather Graham made a festive appearance while out in New York City.

The “Boogie Nights” alum shined as she attended the premiere of her new film, “The Last Son” at IPIC Theaters Fulton Market in Manhattan’s Financial District on Thursday.

Heather Graham in Alice + Olivia dress at the premiere for “The Last Son” in New York City. CREDIT: RCF / SplashNews.com

For the red carpet festivities, Graham slipped into a bell-sleeved sequin-striped mini dress by Alice + Olivia. She parted her hair on the side and styled her hair in her signature flaxen waves.

Heather Graham in Alice + Olivia dress at the premiere for “The Last Son” in New York City. CREDIT: RCF / SplashNews.com

Opting for minimal accessories, she paired the number with a bracelet, ring and a black clutch. She completed the look with gold heels that featured a thin ankle strap. Graham’s footwear choice is a trendy and popular option among many. Gold stilettos are perfect for the holiday season and will undoubtedly complement any outfit. They are extremely versatile and very easy to style.

Graham posed for photos in her glittery ensemble alongside her costar, rapper-turned-rocker, Machine Gun Kelly. The two star in the western drama, which officially debuts in select theaters and On Demand on Dec. 10.

Graham’s wardrobe is sorted for every occasion. When it comes to shoes, the “Hangover” actress keeps a plethora of styles in rotation. She likes to keep a pointed-toe pump, platform heels or strappy sandals close for red carpet events. While her off-duty looks can include anything from a trendy sneaker to a slip-on shoe, flats and knee-high boots.

Add a strappy gold heel to your rotation.

