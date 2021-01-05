×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Harry Styles Takes a Hike in the Comfiest Hoodie, Athletic Shorts & Rainbow Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
harry styles, workout, hike, shoes, nike, tie-dye, rainbow, workout, los angeles, shorts, olivia wilde
Harry Styles
CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Harry Styles enjoyed the sunny weather in Los Angeles on Monday as he hit the trails for a breath of fresh air.

The “Treat People With Kindness” singer joined a friend on a trail excursion in the Californian city yesterday, layering up in a relaxed outfit made for movement. Styles opted for a worn-in brown hoodie as well as a black beanie, colorful neck gaiter and navy athletic shorts.

harry styles, workout, hike, shoes, nike, tie-dye, rainbow, workout, los angeles, shorts, olivia wilde
Harry Styles (R) heads out on a hike in Los Angeles, Jan. 4.
CREDIT: P&P/MEGA
harry styles, workout, hike, shoes, nike, tie-dye, rainbow, workout, los angeles, shorts, olivia wilde
A closer view of Harry Styles’ trail shoes.
CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

The real kicker of the “Dunkirk” actor’s look came with his choice of footwear. Prepping for hills and off-road paths, Styles tapped Nike’s collection of supportive trail designs for his hike of the day; the colorful Nike Pegasus Trail 2 features signature Flywire cables to lock the foot down as well as a wrap-around gaiter to block out dirt and debris.

Related

Nike, Adidas & More Running Shoes Are Up to 66% Off At Nordstrom Rack's Huge Clearance Event

Gwen Stefani Channels 'Hollaback Girl' Days in Low-Rise Pants & Checkerboard Vans

Nike to Release the Dunk Low 'Medium Curry' This Month

Full-length Nike React foam in the midsole provides ample cushioning, set with a treaded outsole for sturdy traction with every step. Styles’ colorway in particular highlights neon Kumquat orange uppers atop an Atomic Pink heel with a bright green outsole, retailing for $130 at Zappos.com.

Watch on FN

harry styles, workout, hike, shoes, nike, tie-dye, rainbow, workout, los angeles, shorts, olivia wilde
Harry Styles heads out on a hike in Los Angeles, Jan. 4.
CREDIT: P&P/MEGA
harry styles, workout, hike, shoes, nike, tie-dye, rainbow, workout, los angeles, shorts, olivia wilde
A closer view of Harry Styles’ trail shoes.
CREDIT: P&P/MEGA
Nike Pegasus Trail 2, pink, green
Nike Pegasus Trail 2.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

When it comes to style, the 26-year-old star oftentimes eschews gender conformity and chooses outfits and footwear that could be considered breaking expectations and standards. The “Falling” singer elevates his ensembles with bold patterns and bright colors and tends to favor his most beloved $1,250 Gucci Ebal heeled boots; he sports the silhouette in white, black, red and more shades to team his ensembles both on and off the stage. He also taps FN’s Athletic Brand of the Year New Balance as well as Keds for his casual off-duty shoes both on and off the set of his upcoming film, “Don’t Worry, Darling.”

Get your run on in style like the one and only Harry Styles in these colorful kicks.

adidas, running shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas 4D Run 1.0 Shoes, $160 (was $200).

brooks, running shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Brooks

To Buy: Brooks Launch 7, $75 (was $100).

nike, running shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37, $125.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Harry Styles’ standout looks throughout his career.

Photo of children playing after receiving Sponsored By Soles4Souls

Helping Millions Find Their Footing

In an incredibly challenging year, Soles4Souls has continued to create sustainable jobs and provide relief in 2020.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad