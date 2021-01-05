Harry Styles Takes a Hike in the Comfiest Hoodie, Athletic Shorts & Rainbow Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Harry Styles enjoyed the sunny weather in Los Angeles on Monday as he hit the trails for a breath of fresh air.

The “Treat People With Kindness” singer joined a friend on a trail excursion in the Californian city yesterday, layering up in a relaxed outfit made for movement. Styles opted for a worn-in brown hoodie as well as a black beanie, colorful neck gaiter and navy athletic shorts.

Harry Styles (R) heads out on a hike in Los Angeles, Jan. 4. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

A closer view of Harry Styles’ trail shoes. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

The real kicker of the “Dunkirk” actor’s look came with his choice of footwear. Prepping for hills and off-road paths, Styles tapped Nike’s collection of supportive trail designs for his hike of the day; the colorful Nike Pegasus Trail 2 features signature Flywire cables to lock the foot down as well as a wrap-around gaiter to block out dirt and debris.

Full-length Nike React foam in the midsole provides ample cushioning, set with a treaded outsole for sturdy traction with every step. Styles’ colorway in particular highlights neon Kumquat orange uppers atop an Atomic Pink heel with a bright green outsole, retailing for $130 at Zappos.com.

Watch on FN

Harry Styles heads out on a hike in Los Angeles, Jan. 4. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

A closer view of Harry Styles’ trail shoes. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

Nike Pegasus Trail 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

When it comes to style, the 26-year-old star oftentimes eschews gender conformity and chooses outfits and footwear that could be considered breaking expectations and standards. The “Falling” singer elevates his ensembles with bold patterns and bright colors and tends to favor his most beloved $1,250 Gucci Ebal heeled boots; he sports the silhouette in white, black, red and more shades to team his ensembles both on and off the stage. He also taps FN’s Athletic Brand of the Year New Balance as well as Keds for his casual off-duty shoes both on and off the set of his upcoming film, “Don’t Worry, Darling.”

Get your run on in style like the one and only Harry Styles in these colorful kicks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas 4D Run 1.0 Shoes, $160 (was $200).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Brooks

To Buy: Brooks Launch 7, $75 (was $100).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37, $125.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Harry Styles’ standout looks throughout his career.