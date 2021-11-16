Harry Styles Models Dramatic Fashion in Mary Jane Heels for ‘Dazed’

Harry Styles’ latest shift to de-gender fashion has appeared in an editorial for Dazed—specifically, the magazine’s Winter 2021 issue, which Styles covers to promote his upcoming Pleasing beauty line. Throughout the accompanying editorial, the star proves his knack for wearing and enjoying clothing in any color, print, or era—regardless of pieces’ original gender.

The editorial depicts Styles in a wide range of ensembles accessorized with Swarovski jewelry, both current and vintage. Many include clothing originally intended for women—similar to some of the singer’s onstage looks. One outfit features an archival white John Galliano corset worn over a distressed Rick Owens sweater, Paolo Carzana shorts and Burberry kitten heels. The same shoes are also paired with an archival Jean Paul Gaultier skirt and top and polka-dot Miscreants tights.

Harry Styles for the “Dazed” Winter 2021 issue. CREDIT: Rafael Pavarotti/Courtesy of Dazed

Harry Styles for the “Dazed” Winter 2021 issue. CREDIT: Rafael Pavarotti/Courtesy of Dazed

Other images show the “Sign of the Times” singer in more masculine-leaning outfits, like a stitched Burberry vest and matching trousers. A yellow floral Prada long john jumpsuit also brings a whimsical edge to vintage men’s pajamas.

Harry Styles for the “Dazed” Winter 2021 issue. CREDIT: Rafael Pavarotti/Courtesy of Dazed

Harry Styles for the “Dazed” Winter 2021 issue. CREDIT: Rafael Pavarotti/Courtesy of Dazed

Still, the “Dunkirk” actor’s flair for the dramatic shines through in ensembles punctuated with plenty of drama and theatric props. One such outfit features a ruffled Comme des Garcons cape, dress and tights paired with an Ibrahim Kamara top hat.

Harry Styles for the “Dazed” Winter 2021 issue. CREDIT: Rafael Pavarotti/Courtesy of Dazed

In the accompanying interview, Styles shares the inspiration behind his new Pleasing beauty collection, which drops this season. “I’ve always found that the moments in my life which have brought me the most joy are the small ones, whether it be, you know, the end of the night under the stars or a bite of food, or sitting with your friends thinking, ‘Oh, I’m never gonna forget this,'” Styles tells writer Lynette Nylander. “It’s always those moments that I find have the longest-lasting effect on me, in terms of sparking something wonderful in me. I really think that the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people.”

The actor also shares his thoughts on authenticity—specifically, comparing his journey from being a member of One Direction to his own solo work.

“There was a time when I was younger, and I was in the band, when I would have been afraid for everything to have stopped. I didn’t necessarily know who I was if I wasn’t in the band,” says Styles in the article. “Now, the idea of people going, ‘We don’t like your music any more, go away’ doesn’t scare me. I think there was a time when it did. It gives me the freedom to kind of go, ‘Great!’ I’m not working from a place of fear. I’m working from a place of wanting to work stuff out, and try different things.”

The issue’s main cover also depicts Styles on a motorcycle wearing purple trousers, a cutout tank top and black boots by Gucci—along with a cluster of green crystal Swarovski earrings.

Harry Styles for the “Dazed” Winter 2021 issue. CREDIT: Rafael Pavarotti/Courtesy of Dazed

You can read Styles’ full interview on DazedDigital.com.