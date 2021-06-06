Halsey Gives the Psychedelic Trend a Western Twist in a Tie Dye Dress & Cowboy Boots

Halsey is getting in on the psychedelic trend.

The mother-to-be was out in Los Angeles on Saturday, greeting fans at her About-Face Beauty pop-up. For the occasion, the singer dressed her pregnant belly in a sheer tie-dye dress. The dress featured a slip construction and stopped just above her knees.

Trippy patterns, neon shades and mesh materials are going to be a huge hit this summer. The style, which first started in the ’60s and ’70s, is a breath of fresh air and brings excitement as we prepare for the warmer months. In addition to Jenner, stars like Beyoncé and Rihanna have also tried out the trend — showcasing fun patterns on pants and outerwear.

Halsey then layered a button-up over the dress, which she tied in a knot just above her waist. As for footwear, Halsey decided to give the retro look a country twist with a pair of cowboy boots. The shoes were black in hue with a swirl design cascading down the sides. The shoes were finalized with a pointed toe. Like retro patterns, cowboy boots are also making a comeback. In addition to Halsey stars, including: Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid and more are also fans of the western look. While distinct, the style is versatile as it pairs well with dresses, denim, skirts and shorts. The shoes come in a variety of designs, including: chunky silhouettes, heeled numbers and of course flat looks.

