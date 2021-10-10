Halsey Performs in Futuristic Bodysuit With Latex Boots on ‘Saturday Night Live’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halsey stepped out in edgy fashion yesterday for her latest performance on “Saturday Night Live.”

The “Without Me” singer first performed “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God” in futuristic style, wearing a black leather bodysuit. Her outfit featured long sleeves, as well as linear moto-style quilting along its bodice and neckline. The singer accented the sleek piece with a belt and equally slick black latex over-the-knee boots. Her footwear included pointed toes and stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height.

Halsey performs on “Saturday Night Live.” CREDIT: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Halsey performs on “Saturday Night Live.” CREDIT: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

For her second set of “Darling” with Lindsey Buckingham, the “Eastside” singer changed into another all-black look that mixed edge and romance. Her outfit took the form of a long black dress with puffed sleeves, as well as an exaggerated waistline that flared out in a heart-like shape. The look was accessorized with sheer black fingerless gloves, as well as a black top hat accented with a mesh veil.

Halsey performs on “Saturday Night Live.” CREDIT: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Towering boots have re-entered shoe rotations, now that in-person events have resumed. Halsey’s thigh-high style is a popular silhouette, which can provide more coverage and has the ability to alter outfit proportions. She isn’t the only star who’s stepped out in tall boots lately; celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Olivia Culpo and Bia have also worn styles from top brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino and Bottega Veneta in recent weeks. Kim Kardashian, the host of last night’s “Saturday Night Live” episode that Halsey performed on, has frequently worn tall boots by Balenciaga throughout the last month on a frequent basis.

Halsey performs on “Saturday Night Live.” CREDIT: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

When it comes to footwear, the “Bad At Love” singer often opts for bold styles with an edgy twist. For formal occasions, she can be seen in pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals by Ruthie Davis and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty looks include Nike and Converse sneakers, as well as loafers and boots from Dr. Martens and Lamoda.

Bring your fall looks a slick twist with black boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Viktory boots, $120.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Nine West Gabal boots, $200.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Sulema boots, $225.

Click through the gallery to find more of Halsey’s statement style over the years.