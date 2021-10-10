×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Halsey Performs in Futuristic Bodysuit With Latex Boots on ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Saturday Night Live – Season 47
26th MTV EMA, Arrivals, Seville, Spain – 03 Nov 2019
DKNY 30th Birthday Party
MTV Video Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Halsey
View Gallery 25 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halsey stepped out in edgy fashion yesterday for her latest performance on “Saturday Night Live.”

The “Without Me” singer first performed “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God” in futuristic style, wearing a black leather bodysuit. Her outfit featured long sleeves, as well as linear moto-style quilting along its bodice and neckline. The singer accented the sleek piece with a belt and equally slick black latex over-the-knee boots. Her footwear included pointed toes and stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height.

Halsey, Saturday Night Live, bodysuit, black leather, latex boots, pointed-toe boots, heeled boots
Halsey performs on “Saturday Night Live.”
CREDIT: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Halsey, Saturday Night Live, bodysuit, black leather, latex boots, pointed-toe boots, heeled boots
Halsey performs on “Saturday Night Live.”
CREDIT: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

For her second set of “Darling” with Lindsey Buckingham, the “Eastside” singer changed into another all-black look that mixed edge and romance.  Her outfit took the form of a long black dress with puffed sleeves, as well as an exaggerated waistline that flared out in a heart-like shape. The look was accessorized with sheer black fingerless gloves, as well as a black top hat accented with a mesh veil.

Related

Kim Kardashian Stuns in Hot Pink Catsuit for 'SNL' Afterparty With Pointy Heels and Dramatic Feather Coat

Kim Kardashian Opens 'SNL' in Head-to-Toe Pink

Kim Kardashian Heads to 'Saturday Night Live' in Puffy Pink Coat and Sharp Glitter Boots With Kanye West

Halsey, Saturday Night Live, Kim Kardashian, black dress, top hat, gloves
Halsey performs on “Saturday Night Live.”
CREDIT: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Towering boots have re-entered shoe rotations, now that in-person events have resumed. Halsey’s thigh-high style is a popular silhouette, which can provide more coverage and has the ability to alter outfit proportions. She isn’t the only star who’s stepped out in tall boots lately; celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Olivia Culpo and Bia have also worn styles from top brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino and Bottega Veneta in recent weeks. Kim Kardashian, the host of last night’s “Saturday Night Live” episode that Halsey performed on, has frequently worn tall boots by Balenciaga throughout the last month on a frequent basis.

Halsey, Saturday Night Live, Kim Kardashian, black dress, top hat, gloves
Halsey performs on “Saturday Night Live.”
CREDIT: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

When it comes to footwear, the “Bad At Love” singer often opts for bold styles with an edgy twist. For formal occasions, she can be seen in pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals by Ruthie Davis and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty looks include Nike and Converse sneakers, as well as loafers and boots from Dr. Martens and Lamoda.

Bring your fall looks a slick twist with black boots.

Steve Madden, boots, black boots, pointed-toe boots, over-the-knee boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Viktory boots, $120.

Nine West, boots, black boots, pointed-toe boots, heeled boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Nine West Gabal boots, $200.

Sam Edelman, boots, black boots, pointed-toe boots, heeled boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Sulema boots, $225.

Click through the gallery to find more of Halsey’s statement style over the years.

Sam Edelman Sponsored By Caleres

Shoe of the Month: Sam Edelman Selects its Fall Footwear Pick

Sam Edelman's stylish Laguna Chelsea Boot that sports a "heavily lugged sole" is a versatile complement to fall fashion looks.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad