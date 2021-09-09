Halsey’s Head-Turning Red Corset & Grunge-Inspired Jeans Get a Touch of Glam With Glitzy Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halsey’s latest looks turned heads and gave a lesson in mixed aesthetics.

The “Walls Could Talk” singer was seen with Alev Aydin in New York City yesterday evening in a red corset from LaQuan Smith that incorporated lace-detailing with a pair of black jeans by The Attico that had grunge-inspired vibes. She accessorized the ensemble with a sleek black patent leather shoulder bag.

Halsey seen posing while leaving Spring Studios in New York City. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Halsey’s glitzy black heeled sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

For the footwear, Halsey wore a pair of black glitzy heeled sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti that created a perfect touch of contrast to this grunge-inspired outfit.

Halsey’s everyday aesthetic includes clothing that mixes many different aesthetics. She typically dabbles in styles like edgy dresses, ruched separates, vividly printed separates and slouchy leisurewear. Her shoe aesthetic falls in line with the current trends while also beckoning to previous eras like the ’90s. Halsey also has an affinity for fuzzy outerwear.

When on red carpets, Halsey sports gowns from brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Collina Strada, Marc Jacobs and Peter Pilotto. She has also cut her teeth in the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for beloved brands like DKNY and ModCloth.

