Halsey Unveils Baby Bump in Rainbow Bralette & Retro Low-Rise Jeans

Halsey surprised fans across the world today by unveiling that she is expecting her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin.

The “Without Me” singer took to Instagram today in a surprise post revealing her growing baby bump to her almost 23 million followers. Posed atop a silky backdrop, the 26-year-old modeled a crocheted rainbow halter bralette with low-rise light-wash jeans.

Letting the pictures tell the story, Halsey simply captioned her post “surprise!” with a bottle, rainbow and baby emoticon. The images already earned a series of excited comments from the likes of January Jones, Emily Ratajkowski, Cassie, Ruby Rose, Kelsea Ballerini and more major stars.

Throughout the past few weeks, Halsey has been subtly posting only waist-up images to keep her pregnancy under wraps until now. The last full-body image comes from November 2020 when the “Bad at Love” singer posed in a knitted strapless top and airbrushed sweatpants as she was “making deals in a tube top.”

Halsey is known for straying from the norm when it comes to her personal fashion repertoire, often opting for the bold. During quarantine, the singer entertained fans with a streak of chic bikinis and also cosplay-style ensembles. One of her outfits echoed the signature look of “Sailor Moon,” a Japanese anime series based on the namesake ’90s graphic novel. She channeled the series’ lead character’s take on a schoolgirl uniform with a white crop top, red necktie and green pleated skirt.

Beyond standout styles on red carpets, stages and social media, Halsey dipped her toes into the beauty world when she signed on as YSL Beauté ambassador in 2018. The new mom-to-be also starred in DKNY’s fall ’19 and spring ’20 campaigns.

