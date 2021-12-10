×
Halsey Wears Head-to-Toe Plaid and Strappy Velvet Heels to Flip’s Launch Event

By Tara Larson
Halsey on the red carpet at Flip's Grand Launch Event on Dec. 9.
CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Halsey stepped out in a slew of plaid prints during the launch event for Flip, a beauty brand, on Thursday night in Hollywood.

The singer wore what looked like an orange-plaid bodysuit that covered everything from her collarbones to her toes. Over it, she wore a cutout dress, also in plaid, in shades of yellow blue, orange and green. The dress featured different patterns of tartan. Halsey added drop earrings to the look as well as a few rings. She stepped out in an extravagant eye makeup look, perfect for the beauty event.

halsey, plaid, flip launch, hollywood
Halsey on the red carpet on Dec. 9.
CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

For her footwear, Halsey went with a bright blue style. She donned ankle strap heels in a shade of cobalt. Her heels were made up of velvet material, perfect for the winter months, even in sunny California. Her thin stilettos reached roughly 4 inches in height.

halsey, plaid dress, blue heels, flip launch party, hollywood
Halsey on the red carpet on Dec. 9.
CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

When hitting formal events, Halsey sports gowns from brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Collina Strada, Marc Jacobs and Peter Pilotto. She has also cut her teeth in the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for brands like DKNY and ModCloth. When off-duty, the “Eastside” singer doesn’t shy away from making a statement. She is typically seen wearing looks that mix many different aesthetics, with her main being grunge-inspired silhouettes and relaxed, oversized garments. She is often seen sporting styles like edgy dresses, baggy jeans, vividly printed separates and slouchy leisurewear.

Her shoe style falls in line with the current trends while also beckoning to previous eras like the ’90s, including designs like platforms, fun sneakers and cowboy boots. Halsey also has an affinity for fuzzy outerwear when it gets chiller out.

Add blue heels to your wardrobe like Halsey.

Jeffrey Campbell Matin Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Jeffrey Campbell Matin Sandal, $100

Nine West Tabita Ankle Strap Dress Pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: Nine West Tabita Ankle Strap Dress Pumps, $89

Marc Fisher Harbour Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Harbour Pump, $50

