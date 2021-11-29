Halsey Goes Grunge at Lakers Game in Edgy All-Black Outfit and Leopard Print Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halsey brought grunge-chic to the Los Angeles Lakers game last night.

The “Without Me” singer supported her team in a very rockstar-cool aesthetic while sitting courtside. She kept it casual with her clothes and wore a black tank top with rips beneath the shirt’s collar and a white printed design on the front. She matched the shirt with a pair of black bootleg jeans. The musician accessorized with a short gold chain layered with a longer gold cross necklace. She also wore a pair of thick gold hoop earrings. She attended the event with her boyfriend, Alev Aydin.

Halsey wearing a black tank top and jeans with a pair of leopard print boots at the Lakers vs. Pistons game with Alev Aydin. CREDIT: MEGA

The 27-year-old elevated her ensemble with a pair of pointed-toe leopard print boots. The footwear featured crystal embellishments that lined the trim of the shoes as well as high gold-colored stiletto heels.

Halsey wearing a black tank top and jeans with a pair of leopard print boots at the Lakers vs. Pistons game with Alev Aydin. CREDIT: MEGA

This is not the first time Halsey has brought a trendy ensemble to the Lakers courtside seats. Earlier this month, the “Eastside” singer sported a very retro ’90s ensemble to the game in a yellow T-shirt, matching yellow bandana, baggy jeans, and a pair of Off-White x Jordan 4 sneakers.

Halsey and Alev Aydin attend the game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers, Oct. 31. CREDIT: London Entertainment/Splash News

When it comes to Halsey’s everyday style, she is not afraid to make a statement. She is typically seen wearing looks that mix many different aesthetics, with her main being grunge-inspired silhouettes and relaxed, oversized garments. She typically dabbles in styles like edgy dresses, baggy jeans, vividly printed separates and slouchy leisurewear.

Her shoe style falls in line with the current trends while also beckoning to previous eras like the ’90s, including designs like platforms, cowboy boots and fun sneakers. Halsey also has an affinity for fuzzy outerwear.

