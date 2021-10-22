Halsey Goes Glam Rock in Spikes & Studded Booties With Nine Inch Nails for Billboard Magazine

Halsey totally looks like a glam Rockstar.

The “Without Me” singer and newly appointed mother was featured alongside the band Nine Inch Nails in an article for Billboard that debuted yesterday. In the cover story, Halsey talks about motherhood and her album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” that she collaborated on and how the trio thinks the album’s reception will be at the Grammys next year. The singer is dating the producer of the band Nine Inch Nails, Trent Reznor.

Halsey and Nine Inch Nails for Billboard Magazine. CREDIT: Austin Hargrave for Billboard

“The only expectation I have for myself is to be a really good mom, and the rest will fall into place around that,” Halsey said.

When it came down to the outfits in the editorial spread, Halsey wore a black glam rock look that displayed a coat featuring spikes and other embellishments of all sizes and dimensions strewn throughout, as well as a black oversized coat that incorporated different textures and bow appliques.

For the shoes, Halsey wore a pair of staggering platform booties that also had glittering embellishments.

Halsey’s everyday aesthetic includes clothing that mixes many different aesthetics, with her main being grunge-inspired silhouettes and relaxed, oversized garments. She typically dabbles in styles like edgy dresses, baggy jeans, vividly printed separates and slouchy leisurewear. Her shoe aesthetic falls in line with the current trends while also beckoning to previous eras like the ’90s, including designs like platforms, cowboy boots and fun sneakers. Halsey also has an affinity for fuzzy outerwear.

When on red carpets, Halsey sports gowns from brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Collina Strada, Marc Jacobs and Peter Pilotto. She has also cut her teeth in the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for brands like DKNY and ModCloth.

