Halle Berry Dazzles in Christian Siriano Tulle Skirt & Sheer Butterfly Crop Top As She Waits for a ‘Red Carpet moment’ At Home 

Halle Berry is ready for her next red carpet moment.

The star actress shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram Wednesday, which show her all dressed up in a dazzling look from Christian Siriano. In the photos, Berry is seen posing in her backyard, wearing a whimsical black tulle skirt that cascaded down to her feet. The dramatic skirt sat just below her waist and bellowed out beside her.

Berry teamed the piece with a sheer black crop top also from the label. The long sleeve shirt was adorned with life-like butterflies. “Looking for a red carpet moment ✨ (This beauty was designed by @csiriano),” Berry captioned the photo.

While award season is in full swing, the ceremonies have gone on without a red carpet due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, despite the usual pre-show activities not taking place, celebrities have managed to still wow viewers with stunning fashion from the awards via social media.

This past Sunday, Zendaya wowed at the Critics’ Choice Awards, wearing an unconventional look only she can pull off: a white tank top. The star, who was styled by Law Roach, paired the basic with a bold orange skirt from Maison Valentino.

Zendaya wears Valentino. CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino/Robert Ector

The high-waisted piece billowed out at the sides, creating a dainty ballerina effect. The night was a special one for Zendaya as she was honored with the SeeHer Award.

Roach as he also dressed Anya Taylor-Joy, who took home Best Actress in a Movie/Miniseries for her role in Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit.” For Sunday’s ceremony, Taylor-Joy wore a whimsical tulle gown from Dior that came in a deep purple hue. The dress featured a sheer top and flowing skirt. Taylor-Joy teamed the dress with coordinating gloves, giving the ensemble a regal touch.