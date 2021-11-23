Halle Berry Wows in Sheer Pussy-Bow Top, Silky Joggers, Fishnets & Booties on Date Night

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halle Berry has been doing press in New York City for her directorial debut in “Bruised.” And on Monday evening, the Oscar-winning actress, along with boyfriend Van Hunt, was seen arriving at the DGA Theater in Midtown Manhattan.

Berry dressed ultra-stylishly for the outing, sporting a sheer black Dolce & Gabbana pussy-bow blouse featuring a gold metallic fil coupé polka dot pattern. The 55-year-old “Catwoman” star styled the glamorous top with a pair of silky sage green joggers, which she wore over black fishnet stockings that disappeared into sleek black leather ankle boots.

Halle Berry wears a sheer silk-blend Dolce & Gabbana top with silky sage green joggers and black booties. CREDIT: Splash News

The versatile silhouette featured a classic pointed toe along with a medial side zip closure and a walkable high heel that looked to be approximately 3 inches high. Berry further accessorized with an assortment of rings and then topped things off with a plush black velvet overcoat to keep warm in the streets.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt were seen arriving at the DGA Theater in Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Halle Berry wearing black leather ankle boots featuring a timeless pointed-toe silhouette and medial side zipper closure. CREDIT: Splash News

