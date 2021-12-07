Halle Berry Wows in Plunging Red Mini Dress With Crystal Bow Sandals at Black Cinema & Television Celebration

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halle Berry just proved that there is nothing she can’t pull off.

On Monday, the iconic actress brought glamour to the 2021 Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles.

The event was created to honor standout achievements in Black filmmaking. Berry received the “Career Achievement” Award as a tribute to her extraordinary roles over the years, as well as her highly anticipated directorial debut with Netflix’s “Bruised” in which she also stars as the disgraced MMA fighter Jackie Justice.

Halle Berry wears Christian Siriano with Jimmy Choo sandals at the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Dec. 6, 2021. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA Berry arrived on the black carpet wearing a fashion-forward and on-trend look. The Academy Award winner ditched her usual gowns and opted for a dramatic red cocktail dress by Christian Siriano that included a skirt that hit right above her knees. Her garment consisted of a plunging neckline that met a corseted midsection with mock boning. The best part of her ensemble was the long train that trailed behind her.

Halle Berry wears Christian Siriano with Jimmy Choo sandals at the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Dec. 6, 2021. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA She accessorized her vibrant mini-dress with a large diamond ring and opted for subtle eye makeup and a nude lip. The “Catwoman” star styled her famous caramel hair in a voluminous half up, half down style, while her bangs framed her face.

Halle Berry in stappy Jimmy Choo crystal bow heels at the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

As for her shoes, she paired the eye-catching ensemble with sparkly silver sandals by Jimmy Choo that were complete with a bow accent across her toes. The Thyra Crystal sandal comes set on 4-inch stiletto heels.

Berry might be known for her incomparable roles in some of the most unforgettable films, but she is also known for her style. The Cleveland native’s memorable fashion moments have helped her earn trendsetter status.

For years, she has created fashion moments that were considered edgy, and of her time, that would now be considered trendy and modern.

On the footwear front, she usually reaches for sharp pumps, platform heels, easy sandals and boots of all proportions that align with her daring aesthetic.

See more of Halle Berry’s style through the years.

Add glamour to your closet in sleek sandals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Steve Madden Kyrah sandals, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Kenneth Cole Brandy sandals, $80 (was $149).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Polina sandals, $284 (was $710).