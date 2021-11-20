Halle Berry Struts Her Stuff in New York City in Black Platform Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

While in New York City, actress Halle Berry strutted her stuff in black platforms.

Known for her role as the sassy and often well-dressed Catwoman in the 2004 film “Catwoman,” Berry is no stranger to showing out, and doing so with style. The actress wore black platform heels leaving her hotel in the Big Apple, accompanied by a whimsical velvet two-piece that turned heads.

The actress’s ensemble consisted of a crushed velvet suit and pants, embossed with a green and blue floral pattern that cast a sheen over the fabric once camera flashes were present. The actress was kept warm with a secondary layer, an intricate criss-cross pattern adorned Berry’s chest, most likely belonging to a gray top she’d worn underneath the extravagant jacket. The crushed velvet jacket Berry wore is perfect for the colder months, and work nicely as a layering piece over a turtleneck or a simple long-sleeved T-shirt. While the green and blue floral pattern lean towards a springtime vibe, the crushed velvet brings the garment back to those chilly fall nights complete with piping hot apple cider and colorful falling leaves. Berry keeps the look simple by opting to wear seemingly no jewelry at all.

Halle Berry spotted leaving her hotel in New York City. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

With the rise in interest of Y2K styling, platform boots and heels have come back with a vengeance. Platform shoes, such as the classic Demonias and the ever-controversial, but endlessly cute, platform sandals, have explored many forms and lend themselves well to multiple style preferences and season changes. The open, rounded toe also leans heavily into the Y2K aesthetic. These shoes as seen on Berry create height which is always welcomed if you are on the shorter side. Pairing a flared or wide-leg pant with platforms like Halle Berry lengthens the leg, streamlining any look. The actress mixes this grungy platform with a more ’70s flared bottom and it’s simply a match made in heaven.