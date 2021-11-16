Halle Berry Takes the Plunge in Metallic Caftan and Blade Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halle Berry donned a sultry disco-worthy look for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The “Catwoman” star arrived on set in a daring black caftan, featuring wide flared sleeves, a metallic gold floral print and mini length. The piece was paired with a fringed black and gold miniskirt and no top, creating a plunging neckline effect. Berry’s look was cinched with a long leather belt featuring a gold snake-shaped buckle, as well as delicate gold and black rings.

Halle Berry arrives at the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

For footwear, the “Monster’s Ball” actress wore a pair of coordinating strappy sandals by Casadei. The Blade Penny pair featured black leather counters embellished with bows and toe straps, as well as thin metallic gold soles and ankle straps. Together, the palette created a monochrome effect with Berry’s ensemble. The pair also included metallic gold stiletto heels totaling 4.5 inches in height, adding another sleek element to the daring outfit.

Halle Berry arrives at the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

A closer look at Berry’s Casadei sandals. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Sleek sandals have been on the rise this season, due to the return of live events and a desire to dress up. Popular styles, like Berry’s, often feature supportive ankle straps and towering heels in platform or stiletto silhouettes. In addition to the Academy Award-winning actress, stars like Charli D’Amelio, Rihanna and Mandy Moore have also worn bold pairs by Tom Ford, Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster in recent weeks.

Halle Berry arrives at the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Berry. The “Perfect Stranger” star often wears high-heeled sandals in platform or stiletto silhouettes on the red carpet, hailing from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Stella Luna. Pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin have also been a revolving part of her shoe rotation over the years. When off-duty, Berry can regularly be spotted in Adidas and Under Armour sneakers, as well as Nike slides.

Slip on sleek sandals this fall.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Altina sandals, $118.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey sandals, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Michaela sandals, $25.

