Halle Berry Gives a Lesson in Matching Patterns in Checkered Suit and Shiny Black Pumps for ‘GMA’

Halle Berry looked like she meant business while heading to her newest live appearance.

The “Catwoman” actress was spotted today arriving at the set of “Good Morning America” wearing an eye-catching patterned ensemble. For the outfit, Berry slipped on a black and white checkered suit by Peggy Hartanto that featured a waist tie for a fashion-forward element and an overcoat that incorporated a contrasting white and black checkered pattern.

Halle Berry wears a plaid outfit with matching checkered jacket while arriving at “Good Morning America” morning show in New York City on Nov. 22. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

A closer look at Halley Berry’s black pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, Berry popped on a pair of black pumps that included a chainlink around the midfoot that helped to streamline the vibe of the outfit while also adding a fun flair.

For years, Berry created fashion moments that were considered edgy, and of her time, that would now be considered trendy and modern. From scintillating gowns and plunging necklines to intricate midriff-baring creations that elevate her looks during red carpet appearances, they have become staples of early-aughts fashion countdown lists and mood boards alike.

Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing silhouettes like peekaboo tops, boldly printed separates, cozy sweaters, supple leathers and functional activewear. On the footwear front, she usually opts for sharp pumps, easy sandals and boots of all proportions that align with her daring personal aesthetic.

Of course, the “Monster’s Ball” star has also garnered fashion recognition, having starred in campaigns for brands such as Versace and Deichmann. She also collaborated with Sweaty Betty to create her own capsule collection of activewear released earlier this year.

