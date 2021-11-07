Halle Berry Wore a Red Overcoat With Leather Pants & Boots for a Romantic Night Out

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halle Berry was snapped leaving dinner in New York City with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, on Friday night. She dazzled in a romantic, head-turning look for the evening.

Photographed exiting upscale Italian restaurant Scalinatella, the legendary actress dressed in a plunging black bustier top featuring lace detailing paired with skintight black leather pants and a coordinating pair of black leather boots. Channeling “Little Red Riding Hood,” the 55-year-old “Catwoman” star also wore a striking red oversized coat with black buttons and large pockets.

Halle Berry wears a red coat while leaving Scalinatella after having dinner with her boyfriend Van Hunt in NYC. CREDIT: Splash News

Her sleek black leather boots, which featured a classic pointed-toe silhouette and came up to just below the knee, seamlessly pulled her sultry ensemble together. The Academy Award winner and mother of two further accessorized with layered gold necklaces for the night out. Meanwhile, Van Hunt, a musician and record producer, sported a black overcoat, black pants and off-white sneakers with black lug soles.

The iconic actress turned heads in a striking red overcoat while out in NYC Friday night. CREDIT: Splash News

A close up view of Halle Berry’s black leather knee-high boots featuring a classic pointed toe. CREDIT: Splash News

Shop the timeless fall boot look, inspired by the inimitable Halle Berry, below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Paris Texas Knee-Length Boots, $714; farfetch.com

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Christian Louboutin So Kate Pointed Toe Boot, $1,495; nordstrom.com

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Magalli Knee High Boot, $238; nordstrom.com

Scroll through the gallery to check out Halle Berry’s shoe style through the years.