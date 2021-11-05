Halle Berry Is Hunter-Chic in Camouflage Shirt Dress With Matching Knee-High Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halle Berry went full jungle mode in her latest outfit.

The “Catwoman” actress stepped out in NYC on Thursday. She wore head-to-toe green camouflage, including a camo shirt dress selected by her stylist and partner Lindsay Flores. The dress had an oversized utility jacket feel to it, and it was complete with a collar, cinched waist and an animal print lining.

Halle Berry in NYC on Nov. 4. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

For her shoes, Berry kept the camo theme going. She donned knee-high heeled boots with a patchwork pattern of the same print. The pointed-toe boots’ stiletto heel reached roughly 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Berry’s boots. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

As for Berry herself, her patchwork boots are just one of many footwear designs in her closet. Her go-to brands for footwear include everyone from Brian Atwood to Jimmy Choo for more formal occasions. When she dresses down, the actress is a major fan of the growing athleisure trend, leaning towards shoe picks from Alo Yoga Adidas for high-intensity workouts and Ringside Boxing pairs for her time in the ring.

Beyond her own personal style, Berry has previously appeared in campaigns for fashion powerhouses like Versace, Deichmann, Michael Kors and more. In 2016, the Academy Award-winning star joined forces with Saks Fifth Avenue and Christian Louboutin to front the Key To The Cure Campaign in partnership with Stand Up To Cancer and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF). Berry served as the face of the campaign as it worked to raise funds for cancer research and treatment organizations.

