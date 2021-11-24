Halle Berry Takes the Plunge in Pinstripe Suit & Platform Heels to Talk ‘Bruised’ on ‘Tamron Hall’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halle Berry stopped by the Tamron Hall show yesterday to discuss her directorial debut for her new Netflix movie, “Bruised.” The MMA-based sports film is currently available to stream.

Halle Berry on “Tamron Hall Show” on Nov. 23, 2021. CREDIT: ABC

The iconic actress strutted onto the daytime talk show wearing a pinstripe ensemble by Greta Constantine that included a vest top that opened down the center and was complemented with a belt. She paired it with high-waist wide-leg trousers that featured a large pocket on the hip.

Halle Berry on “Tamron Hall Show” on Nov. 23, 2021. CREDIT: ABC/Jeff Neira

Pinning her highlighted hair up, she finished off the trendy business-casual outfit with black platform heels. Opting for minimal accessories, her shoes were just the right touch. Platform sandals have become a favorite among the stars. The shoe style has been seen on Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey and Sandra Bullock in recent weeks.

The movie star has been spending a lot of time in New York City with her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry recently stepped out wearing a comfortable wardrobe that consisted of a long textured brown coat that was complete with wide pockets. The “Gothika” actress paired her jacket with bedazzled baggy jeans that were embellished with glittering rhinestones. Rolling up the cuffs, Berry showed off her laced black booties by Schutz that featured chunky 4-inch heels and lug soles. Her shoes, which retail for $158, were fitting as booties are a major fall staple.

Berry might be known for her incomparable roles in some of the most unforgettable films, but she is also known for her style. The Cleveland native’s memorable fashion moments have helped her earn trendsetter status.

See more of Halle Berry’s style through the years.

Put on a pair of black platform sandals and add a chic height-elevation to your outfits.

Buy Now: Chinese Laundry Daydreamer Platform Sandal, $80

Buy Now: Schutz Keefa Suede Platform Sandals, $138

Buy Now: Madden Girl Summit, $70

Click through the gallery to see Vanessa Hudgens’ standout street style looks through the years.