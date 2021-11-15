Halle Berry Goes Edgy in Metallic Suit With Sheer Corset & Hidden Heels at ‘Bruised’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halle Berry celebrated the release of Netflix’s “Bruised” at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The film is special to Berry as it’s her directorial debut, but she just so happens to star in the movie, too, as a disgraced MMA fighter who finds redemption in the cage.

Halle Berry in an edgy metallic suit by Pamella Roland at the “Bruised” Premiere in LA CREDIT: MEGA

For the occasion, the Oscar-winning actress opted for a sequined black and silver suit by Pamella Roland, featuring a cropped jacket with black satin lapels, flared slim-fit trousers and a corset with mesh inserts and draped sparkling fringe in the center. Black heels poke through the bottom of her pants for additional height.

Earlier this month, Berry was snapped leaving dinner in New York City with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, in another head-turning ensemble. She rocked a plunging black bustier top featuring lace detailing paired with black leather pants and a coordinating pair of black leather boots. Channeling “Little Red Riding Hood,” the 55-year-old “Catwoman” star also wore a striking red oversized coat with black buttons and large pockets.

Halle Berry in a Pamela Rolland suit and black heels. CREDIT: MEGA

Halle Berry’s typical go-to brands for footwear include luxury labels like Brian Atwood to Jimmy Choo for more formal occasions. When she dresses down, the actress is a major fan of the growing athleisure trend, leaning towards shoe picks from Adidas for high-intensity workouts. She also loves statement boots.

Beyond her own personal style, Berry has previously appeared in campaigns for fashion powerhouses like Versace, Deichmann, Michael Kors and more. In 2016, the Academy Award-winning star joined forces with Saks Fifth Avenue and Christian Louboutin to front the Key To the Cure Campaign in partnership with Stand Up To Cancer and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF). Berry served as the face of the campaign as it worked to raise funds for cancer research and treatment organizations.

