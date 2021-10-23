Hailey Bieber Is Casual-Chic in a Green Sweater, Leather Pants & Matching Green and White Nikes for Lakers Game

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hailey Bieber gives a lesson in chic minimalism with her latest look.

The model was spotted with husband Justin Bieber while heading to the Lakers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles last night. When it came to her ensemble, she donned a minimal yet sleek look that incorporated a slouchy green sweater and black baggy leather pants. She accessorized the moment with the Mini Jodie bag from Bottega Veneta in the Parakeet color.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the Lakers game at Staples center on October, 22 2021. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

For shoes, Bieber slipped on a pair of green and white Nike sneakers that added a slight athletic twist to her outfit.

Bieber’s fashion taste typically feels very modern while also harping on silhouettes that have a comfy, relaxed vibe. On her Instagram feed, she wears styles like edgy dresses, baggy jeans, printed separates, intricate bikinis and slouchy button-downs that speak to her aesthetic. For her typical shoe repertoire, she wears sleek pumps, breezy sandals, fun sneakers and durable boots.

When she graces red carpets, Bieber wears dramatic creations that are known for becoming hot button topics on social media and red carpets alike. With brands like Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, Alessandra Rich and Atelier Versace dressing her for these special moments, it’s no wonder why her red carpet game is always on point.

Bieber is well known in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for popular brands like Jimmy Choo, Supergal Levi’s and Guess, to name a few.

Put on some green and white sneakers to add a sporty element to your outfit, just like by Hailey Bieber.

