Hailey Bieber & Justine Skye Nail Two Opposite Winter Dressing Trends

Hailey Bieber is cozy for the NYC snow as she steps out for lunch with bestie Justine Skye
There are two kinds of people in this world: Those who wear color year-round, and those who use the cold weather as an excuse to continue wearing all-black attire. While these personas may not always be true of Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye, the duo certainly embodied this meme-worthy dichotomy while braving the cold together in New York City on Sunday.

For the outing, Bieber chose a caramel-colored teddy coat, light wash mom jeans and a vibrant blue scarf. She completed the look with all-white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and Manu Atelier’s Ruched Demi bag in a soft brown suede finish (you can also cop this style for a cool $575 on 24Sevres.com). Meanwhile, Skye dressed in a daringly chic, head-to-toe black ensemble, complete with an oversized wool coat, sleeping bag-style scarf and black sneakers. In hand, she toted a double-strap noir bag and chose a black face mask and dark shades up top.

Hailey Bieber, justine skye, winter trends
Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye in New York City on Feb. 21.
Many times, Bieber has shown her affinity for wearing bright colors — whether in the form of neon orange leggings or a lime green puffer vest paired with matching Air Jordan 1 sneakers. Always the chameleon, though, she also appears to be a fan of neutral tones. Think taupes, browns and even all-black (although she often adds a touch color or contrasting hue to an all-black look with her choice in footwear).

hailey baldwin, leggings, workout, pilates, sneakers, nike, hat, coat, los angeles
Hailey Baldwin heads to a pilates class in Los Angeles, Feb. 1.
Hailey bieber, black power suit, neon green mules
Hailey in Los Angeles on Feb. 10.
Justin Skye’s style is equally as eclectic. The 25-year-old singer told V Magazine in 2018 that she’s often inspired by looks from Foxy Brown and 90s-era Naomi Campbell. In 2019, she also launched a capsule collection with H&M featuring a bold blend of patterns inspired by her Jamaican heritage.

All that to say, no matter which way you lean sartorially, there’s a place for all-black and bright colors in every wardrobe.

For more style inspiration, check out or gallery of some of Bieber’s standout looks, here.

