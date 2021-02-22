Hailey Bieber & Justine Skye Nail Two Opposite Winter Dressing Trends

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are two kinds of people in this world: Those who wear color year-round, and those who use the cold weather as an excuse to continue wearing all-black attire. While these personas may not always be true of Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye, the duo certainly embodied this meme-worthy dichotomy while braving the cold together in New York City on Sunday.

For the outing, Bieber chose a caramel-colored teddy coat, light wash mom jeans and a vibrant blue scarf. She completed the look with all-white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and Manu Atelier’s Ruched Demi bag in a soft brown suede finish (you can also cop this style for a cool $575 on 24Sevres.com). Meanwhile, Skye dressed in a daringly chic, head-to-toe black ensemble, complete with an oversized wool coat, sleeping bag-style scarf and black sneakers. In hand, she toted a double-strap noir bag and chose a black face mask and dark shades up top.

Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye in New York City on Feb. 21. CREDIT: Splash

Many times, Bieber has shown her affinity for wearing bright colors — whether in the form of neon orange leggings or a lime green puffer vest paired with matching Air Jordan 1 sneakers. Always the chameleon, though, she also appears to be a fan of neutral tones. Think taupes, browns and even all-black (although she often adds a touch color or contrasting hue to an all-black look with her choice in footwear).

Hailey Baldwin heads to a pilates class in Los Angeles, Feb. 1. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Hailey in Los Angeles on Feb. 10. CREDIT: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Justin Skye’s style is equally as eclectic. The 25-year-old singer told V Magazine in 2018 that she’s often inspired by looks from Foxy Brown and 90s-era Naomi Campbell. In 2019, she also launched a capsule collection with H&M featuring a bold blend of patterns inspired by her Jamaican heritage.

All that to say, no matter which way you lean sartorially, there’s a place for all-black and bright colors in every wardrobe.

