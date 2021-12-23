Hailey Bieber Does Last-Minute Christmas Shopping in Crop Top, Bomber Jacket and Loafers

Hailey Bieber did some last-minute Christmas shopping on Wednesday. The 25-year-old was spotted leaving the Balenciaga store in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Hailey Bieber leaves Balenciaga in Beverly Hills, Calif., after doing some last-minute Christmas shopping on Dec. 22, 2021. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / The model kept it cozy and casual as she ran her errands in a sporty-chic outfit. The “Ocean’s Eight” star wore a black leather bomber jacket over a white crop-top. She completed her outfit with baggy light-wash jeans.

Bieber accessorized with a black Balenciaga baseball hat and a black mask. She upgraded the casual look with a pair of lug-sole penny loafers. The slip-on shoe includes a patent shine, padded footbed for comfort and a block heel. Loafers have been a part of the fashion world ever since the 1900s. The shoe style made a strong comeback during the spring of this year with Prada introducing some new designs in their spring collection. The shoes will always be popular as they prioritize support and provide versatility.

Hailey Bieber leaves Balenciaga in Beverly Hills, Calif., after doing some last-minute Christmas shopping on Dec. 22, 2021. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / Hailey Bieber leaves Balenciaga in Beverly Hills, Calif., after doing some last-minute Christmas shopping on Dec. 22, 2021. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / When it comes to fashion, Bieber is known for having exceptional street style. When she’s off the clock, the influencer loves to sport oversized clothing with sneakers or boots. Her go-to sneakers are Nike Air Force 1s. When she’s not in Nike kicks, you will likely find her in sneakers from brands like New Balance and Reebok. However, the socialite has also been spotted in silhouettes from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collaborations, just to name a few. While Bieber loves to stay cozy, she will slip into some heels at times from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

Bieber’s style is just the tip of the iceberg. She has been featured in major ads for brands like Guess, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.

