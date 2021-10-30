Hailey Bieber Goes Edgy in Black Pants, Crop Top and Platform Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hailey Bieber’s casual look is a mix of boss chic and elegance.

The model was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a monochromatic ensemble while running errands. For her off-duty look, Bieber wore a full black ensemble encompassing high-waisted slacks, a crop top, a button-down shirt and even black booties.

Her platform boots are one of the most popular styles of the moment – chunky shoes. This trend has been seen on many celebrities, including Dua Lipa, Regina King and Sofia Vergara. The boots she wore feature a rounded toe and chunky sole – signature elements that many brands are emulating in their designs.

Hailey Bieber is seen in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA When it comes to Bieber’s shoe repertoire, she keeps a versatile collection including Miu Miu stilettos, sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God, and heels from Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta. The chunky shoe trend, however, became a staple from the ’90s and its revival has become a must-have silhouette for the zeitgeist.

Hailey Bieber strolls around Los Angeles in a black ensemble. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Bieber’s knowledge of fashion trends extends throughout her career. The model has appeared in numerous campaigns, including Levi’s alongside Jaden Smith, Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. Also, she joined Ugg for the Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

Additionally, she is an ambassador for Superga and recently appeared in a Jimmy Choo’s fall campaign “Time to Dare”. This campaign embodies confidence, glamour and style – the perfect campaign for Bieber who is embracing a new era for the brand with her eclectic and chic personality.

