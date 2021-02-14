×
Hailey Baldwin’s Puffer Coat and Go-To Nike Air Forces 1s Combo Is the Easiest Athleisure Look to Try Now

By Elisa Lewittes
Hailey Baldwin Bieber leaves her pilates gym
Hailey Bieber: Nike Air Force 1
Hailey Baldwin: Air Jordan 1 Low “Laser Orange”
Hailey Baldwin: Adidas
Hailey Baldwin: Nike Air Force 1
Hailey Baldwin cold-weather proofed her signature athleisure-inspired uniform and embraced the puffer jacket trend while leaving her pilates gym in Los Angeles, Calif. on this past Friday.

The model selected the Ienki Ienki Dunlope Jacket in the black colorway styled with a coordinating pair of Years of Ours Ribbed Jogger Leggings. She accessorized the monochrome outfit with a “Live With Your Boy” dad hat from her husband, Justin Bieber’s merch line and mini hoop earrings from Jacquie Aiche.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber leaves her pilates gym. 12 Feb 2021 Pictured: Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA732969_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hailey Baldwin leaving her pilates gym on Feb. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA
For footwear, Baldwin polished the casual ensemble with a pair of Nike Air Force 1 Shadow sneakers in the all-white colorway. As an elevated version of the iconic model, these shoes feature a similar silhouette to the original Air Force 1 with a distinctive and more prominent midsole. The sneakers have leather uppers with double branded detailing throughout, including two eyestays, mudguards, back tabs, and Swoosh logo accents on each shoe, complete with 1.6-inch midsoles and rubber outer soles. They retail for $ 110 and are available for purchase on Nike.com.

Here’s a close-up look at the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

With this sighting, Baldwin further confirms her affinity for these iconic shoes. The 24-year-old has long counted Nike Air Force models as her everyday shoes and frequently styles them with either jeans or trousers for an elevated casual look. On Jan. 29, she was spotted in the brand’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers and paired them with a midi-length coat and joggers from Balenciaga.

hailey baldwin, leggings, workout, pilates, sneakers, nike, hat, coat, los angeles
Hailey Baldwin heads to a pilates class in Los Angeles, Feb. 1.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

When she isn’t wearing these monochrome shoes, Baldwin also often reaches for her Nike SB Dunks or a pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro sneakers to style with her daytime attire.

hailey-baldwin-padded-vest-leather-pants-bottega-bag-beverly-hills
Hailey Baldwin out in Beverly Hills, CA. on Jan. 27.
CREDIT: MEGA

With more polished daytime outfits, Baldwin tends to choose either boots, from The Row and Bottega Veneta or loafers, from Prada or Chanel. To elevate her formal attire, she often reaches for pumps from Saint Laurent, Alexander Wang or Femme Los Angeles.

Embrace the model’s ultra-cool sneaker style with these all-white sneakers available below.

Click through this gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s on-trend sneaker moments.

