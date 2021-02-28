Hailey Baldwin Gives the Monochrome Trend a Fuzzy Edge With a Leather Suit, Fur Hat & These Trendy Sneakers 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Another day, another chic monochrome look from Hailey Baldwin.

On Sunday, Baldwin and her husband Justin Bieber stepped out in Paris, France, for a midday stroll. For the outing, Baldwin looked like a ray of sunshine, wearing a vibrant yellow leather suit from Stand Studio. The ensemble included an oversized double breasted blazer and straight-leg trousers. Underneath the outerwear piece, Baldwin wore a cozy tan turtleneck sweater from Petar Petrov.

As for footwear, Baldwin opted for a pair of Nike Air Force 1 Shadow sneakers. The elevated version of the classic kicks feature leather uppers and a slightly exaggerated midsole. Bieber also showcased a monochrome look, wearing a blue turtleneck, matching pants and a navy coat teamed with a sky blue trucker hat. The pop star also wore Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Related Kourtney Kardashian Demonstrates How to Achieve a Rocker Aesthetic With Leather Trench & Chunky Shoes Sofia Vergara Brings Back Slinky Sandals in Shredded Jeans & a Cozy Sweater Katy Perry's Tank Top, Leggings & Affordable Pool Slides Are Fit for a Walk With Her Daughter

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out in Paris. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Baldwin’s Sunday look is not only a lesson on monochromatic styling, but also tonal dressing. Her decision to pair the tan top with the yellow suit create also warm effect, which is key to tonal dressing. To achieve a tonal look try styling colors of the same family.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Sneaker, $110

Today’s ensemble falls right in line with Baldwin’s signature style. The model frequently styles blazers, leather trenches, statement coats and dresses with sneakers. Her sneaker collection includes other buzzy styles such as: Studio FY7 x New Balance 992, Adidas Ultraboost ATR Mid “Core Black,” Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Lucky Green” and Vans x Rhude to name a few. When she’s not in sneakers, Baldwin can be seen in heels from labels like: Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Attico.

Click through the gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s on-trend sneaker style.